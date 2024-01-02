Green Line E Branch Service Suspended After Accident Amid Infrastructure Upgrades

Amidst ongoing infrastructure upgrades and reliability improvements, the MBTA Green Line found itself grappling with yet another setback. An accident near the Back of the Hill station on the E Branch has resulted in the suspension of service between Heath Street and Brigham Circle. The incident, announced at around 10 a.m., has left passengers with the route 39 bus as their only alternative means of transportation.

Series of Setbacks

January has been a challenging month for the MBTA Green Line. Scheduled service suspensions for infrastructure upgrades and reliability improvements have already disrupted the B, C, D, and E branches for a total of 23 days. The E Branch service, in particular, has faced a 10-day suspension from January 3-12 and a subsequent 13-day hiatus from January 16-28 due to a multitude of trolley issues, including redundant trolley failures and a driver stranded on the tracks.

Costly State of Repair

These recurring problems underscore the magnitude of the repair needs across the entire subway and commuter-rail system. The cost to bring the MBTA to a ‘state of good repair’—a standard where infrastructures are in suitable condition for their intended use—is estimated to be nearly $24.5 billion.

Unfolding Story

As for the recent accident near the Back of the Hill station, specific details about the crash are yet to be disclosed. The situation remains fluid, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available. In the interim, travelers are advised to resort to the route 39 bus while service is disrupted.