en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Green Line E Branch Service Suspended After Accident Amid Infrastructure Upgrades

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:26 am EST
Green Line E Branch Service Suspended After Accident Amid Infrastructure Upgrades

Amidst ongoing infrastructure upgrades and reliability improvements, the MBTA Green Line found itself grappling with yet another setback. An accident near the Back of the Hill station on the E Branch has resulted in the suspension of service between Heath Street and Brigham Circle. The incident, announced at around 10 a.m., has left passengers with the route 39 bus as their only alternative means of transportation.

Series of Setbacks

January has been a challenging month for the MBTA Green Line. Scheduled service suspensions for infrastructure upgrades and reliability improvements have already disrupted the B, C, D, and E branches for a total of 23 days. The E Branch service, in particular, has faced a 10-day suspension from January 3-12 and a subsequent 13-day hiatus from January 16-28 due to a multitude of trolley issues, including redundant trolley failures and a driver stranded on the tracks.

Costly State of Repair

These recurring problems underscore the magnitude of the repair needs across the entire subway and commuter-rail system. The cost to bring the MBTA to a ‘state of good repair’—a standard where infrastructures are in suitable condition for their intended use—is estimated to be nearly $24.5 billion.

Unfolding Story

As for the recent accident near the Back of the Hill station, specific details about the crash are yet to be disclosed. The situation remains fluid, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available. In the interim, travelers are advised to resort to the route 39 bus while service is disrupted.

0
Accidents Transportation United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Pedestrian in Critical Condition after Accident in Flint, Michigan

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Israel's Road Fatalities Surge in 2023: Pedestrians and Electric Bicycles at High Risk

By Shivani Chauhan

AFC Fylde Triumphs over Rochdale in National League Match: A Game of Highs and Lows

By Salman Khan

Hit-and-Run Tragedy: Pontiac Man Killed on New Year's Day

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Crash on Knowsley Expressway Causes Traffic Disruptions and Delays ...
@Accidents · 6 mins
Crash on Knowsley Expressway Causes Traffic Disruptions and Delays ...
heart comment 0
New Year’s Day Hit-and-Run Incident in East Hull: Two Hospitalised, Suspect Arrested

By Quadri Adejumo

New Year's Day Hit-and-Run Incident in East Hull: Two Hospitalised, Suspect Arrested
Teen Victim Identified in Fatal Car Crash being Investigated as Act of Terrorism

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Teen Victim Identified in Fatal Car Crash being Investigated as Act of Terrorism
Delta Air Lines Weathers Disruptions Following Haneda Airport’s Temporary Closure

By BNN Correspondents

Delta Air Lines Weathers Disruptions Following Haneda Airport's Temporary Closure
Delhi’s Trial by Fire: DFS Data Reflects on a Year of Challenges

By Rafia Tasleem

Delhi's Trial by Fire: DFS Data Reflects on a Year of Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Linking Obesity, Inflammation, and Insulin Resistance: The Role of GCA
21 seconds
Linking Obesity, Inflammation, and Insulin Resistance: The Role of GCA
Crystal Palace's Win Offers Respite but Management Criticism and Internal Conflicts Persist
25 seconds
Crystal Palace's Win Offers Respite but Management Criticism and Internal Conflicts Persist
Cumilla City Corporation CEO show-caused over alleged campaigning for 'boat' symbol
32 seconds
Cumilla City Corporation CEO show-caused over alleged campaigning for 'boat' symbol
Australia's Clean Sweep in ODI Series Against India: A Display of Dominant Cricket
33 seconds
Australia's Clean Sweep in ODI Series Against India: A Display of Dominant Cricket
Strack-Zimmermann Sounds Alarm on Slow Pace of Weapons Supply to Ukraine
34 seconds
Strack-Zimmermann Sounds Alarm on Slow Pace of Weapons Supply to Ukraine
Channel 4's 'Truelove' Explores the Ethical Dilemma of Assisted Dying
35 seconds
Channel 4's 'Truelove' Explores the Ethical Dilemma of Assisted Dying
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
36 seconds
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Channel 4's 'Truelove': A Dark Drama Exploring the Ethical Dilemma of Assisted Dying
38 seconds
Channel 4's 'Truelove': A Dark Drama Exploring the Ethical Dilemma of Assisted Dying
Key Indian Wrestlers Withdraw from Zagreb Open: A Blow to India's Wrestling Representation
49 seconds
Key Indian Wrestlers Withdraw from Zagreb Open: A Blow to India's Wrestling Representation
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
36 seconds
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app