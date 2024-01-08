en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Grain Tsunami Wrecks Dozen Cars at Christchurch Dealership

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:30 am EST
Grain Tsunami Wrecks Dozen Cars at Christchurch Dealership

A sudden grain silo collapse at the Champion Flour Mill in Christchurch led to an unusual incident that saw a wave of grain damage cars at a neighboring dealership. The unexpected event took place on Sunday, January 7, 2024, on Moorhouse Avenue in Addington, a bustling commercial corridor in the city.

Details of the Incident

The collapse sent large quantities of wheat spewing out, damaging about a dozen trade-in cars at the adjacent Value Cars Warehouse. The force of the grain was so strong that it pushed some cars into others, and reportedly, one car was carried as far as 20 meters by the wave of grain. Thankfully, no injuries were reported in the incident, which could have potentially had far more serious consequences.

Response and Investigation

Following the incident, the area remains cordoned off as authorities assess the safety of the remaining silos. The Christchurch City Council’s regulatory compliance team, along with WorkSafe, has initiated investigations into the cause of the collapse. Champion Flour has been proactive in their response, promptly contacting the affected car dealership and sending engineers to assess the safety of the site before embarking on a cleanup process.

Impact on Local Business

The damage to the older, trade-in cars at the dealership is an unexpected blow for the business. The cars, caught in the path of the grain spill, suffered varying degrees of damage. This incident underscores the interconnectedness of businesses and the potential for unforeseen incidents to impact operations. As investigations continue, the focus will be on ensuring the safety of the site and preventing similar occurrences in the future.

0
Accidents Automotive New Zealand
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
2 mins ago
Winterset Man's Life Claimed in Tragic Vehicle Accident in Iowa
On a somber Sunday evening, a tragic accident unfolded on Upland Avenue in Iowa, claiming the life of a 41-year-old man, David Blair, from Winterset. The incident occurred when Blair, navigating a curve near 230th Street, lost control of his southbound cargo truck, resulting in a catastrophic rollover. The Unforgiving Curve The curve near 230th
Winterset Man's Life Claimed in Tragic Vehicle Accident in Iowa
Joy Turns to Sorrow: Fatal Vehicle Accident in Assam's Bogamati Picnic Spot
28 mins ago
Joy Turns to Sorrow: Fatal Vehicle Accident in Assam's Bogamati Picnic Spot
Police Car Stolen and Crashed in Manurewa: Two Injured, Traffic Jammed
29 mins ago
Police Car Stolen and Crashed in Manurewa: Two Injured, Traffic Jammed
Busy Weekend for Lifeguards: Thousands Flock to Beaches, Keeping Lifesavers on Their Toes
8 mins ago
Busy Weekend for Lifeguards: Thousands Flock to Beaches, Keeping Lifesavers on Their Toes
Fatal Autorickshaw Accident in Odisha's Koraput District: One Dead, One Injured
17 mins ago
Fatal Autorickshaw Accident in Odisha's Koraput District: One Dead, One Injured
Tragic Motorbike Crash Claims Rider's Life on State Highway 4
23 mins ago
Tragic Motorbike Crash Claims Rider's Life on State Highway 4
Latest Headlines
World News
Riyan Parag Shines in Ranji Trophy 2024 with Second Fastest Century
16 seconds
Riyan Parag Shines in Ranji Trophy 2024 with Second Fastest Century
Study Links 'Pregaming', Mental Health Issues, and Negative Outcomes in College Students
2 mins
Study Links 'Pregaming', Mental Health Issues, and Negative Outcomes in College Students
Anwar Ibrahim Advocates for Impartial Law Enforcement Amid Anti-Corruption Efforts
2 mins
Anwar Ibrahim Advocates for Impartial Law Enforcement Amid Anti-Corruption Efforts
Unsung Heroes of Kalolsavam: The Vital Role of Junior Red Cross
2 mins
Unsung Heroes of Kalolsavam: The Vital Role of Junior Red Cross
Exercise: The Unexpected Key to Mental Well-being
2 mins
Exercise: The Unexpected Key to Mental Well-being
Democracy in Peril: A Critical Look at Governance in Africa and Nigeria
3 mins
Democracy in Peril: A Critical Look at Governance in Africa and Nigeria
West Cumbria Man's Battle with MS: A Journey of Hope Across the Atlantic
3 mins
West Cumbria Man's Battle with MS: A Journey of Hope Across the Atlantic
Missouri House Reviews Key Bills: Guns, Veterans, Economy, and Childcare in Focus
3 mins
Missouri House Reviews Key Bills: Guns, Veterans, Economy, and Childcare in Focus
Mohamed Muizzu's Strategic Rise to Power and Its Impact on Maldives' Foreign Policy
4 mins
Mohamed Muizzu's Strategic Rise to Power and Its Impact on Maldives' Foreign Policy
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
21 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
1 hour
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
3 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
4 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
4 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
8 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app