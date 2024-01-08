Grain Tsunami Wrecks Dozen Cars at Christchurch Dealership

A sudden grain silo collapse at the Champion Flour Mill in Christchurch led to an unusual incident that saw a wave of grain damage cars at a neighboring dealership. The unexpected event took place on Sunday, January 7, 2024, on Moorhouse Avenue in Addington, a bustling commercial corridor in the city.

Details of the Incident

The collapse sent large quantities of wheat spewing out, damaging about a dozen trade-in cars at the adjacent Value Cars Warehouse. The force of the grain was so strong that it pushed some cars into others, and reportedly, one car was carried as far as 20 meters by the wave of grain. Thankfully, no injuries were reported in the incident, which could have potentially had far more serious consequences.

Response and Investigation

Following the incident, the area remains cordoned off as authorities assess the safety of the remaining silos. The Christchurch City Council’s regulatory compliance team, along with WorkSafe, has initiated investigations into the cause of the collapse. Champion Flour has been proactive in their response, promptly contacting the affected car dealership and sending engineers to assess the safety of the site before embarking on a cleanup process.

Impact on Local Business

The damage to the older, trade-in cars at the dealership is an unexpected blow for the business. The cars, caught in the path of the grain spill, suffered varying degrees of damage. This incident underscores the interconnectedness of businesses and the potential for unforeseen incidents to impact operations. As investigations continue, the focus will be on ensuring the safety of the site and preventing similar occurrences in the future.