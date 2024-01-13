Governor Dikko Radda Mourns Katsina Bus Accident Victims, Pledges Improved Road Safety

On a tragic Friday, a journey that began with the hum of an 18-seater bus and the shared anticipation of passengers heading to Abuja from the Kankara Local Government Area in Katsina State, ended in disaster. An unexpected mishap claimed the lives of seven individuals, including two innocent children and the bus driver. A routine trip operated by the Katsina State Transport Authority (KTSTA) was disrupted by lethal obstacles placed dangerously close to the roadway, a direct result of diversionary routes due to repair work on the Kaduna/Abuja highway.

Accident Linked to Roadway Repair Work

The accident can be traced back to the ongoing renovation work on the Kaduna/Abuja highway. The repair work necessitated a diversion of traffic onto alternate routes. However, safety was compromised when heavy machinery was left unguarded near the roadway by contractors. The close proximity of these potential hazards to the diverted traffic path played a significant role in the accident. The bus, unaware of the impending danger, fell victim to this negligent oversight.

Governor Radda’s Heartfelt Condolences

In the wake of this devastating incident, Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State expressed deep condolences to the grieving families. The governor, through his Chief Press Secretary, Malam Ibrahim Kaula, articulated his solidarity with the bereaved families and the citizens of Katsina during this sorrowful time. His words echoed the somber mood of the entire state, mourning the untimely loss of seven of its own.

State Government’s Commitment to Road Safety

Amidst the grief and mourning, Governor Radda assured the residents of Katsina of the state government’s unwavering commitment to prevent future such tragedies. The governor vowed to take decisive measures to improve road safety, emphasizing that the safety and well-being of Katsina’s citizens remain a top priority. Governor Radda also extended his sympathies to Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, on the passing of Malam Isa Gusau, the Special Adviser on Public Relations and Strategy.

The tragic event is a stark reminder of the importance of strict adherence to safety guidelines during road repair work, and the far-reaching consequences of negligence. As Katsina mourns its loss, it also looks towards a future where such accidents are averted through dedicated efforts towards road safety.