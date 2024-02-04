GoFundMe Campaign Launched to Aid Family of Rochdale Collision Victim

In an unfortunate turn of events, a road collision in Rochdale claimed the life of a 63-year-old woman, Brenda Rostron, on February 1. The incident involved a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) and led to the arrest of a 32-year-old man under suspicion of causing death by careless driving. The man has since been released under investigation by the Greater Manchester Police.

Community Support in Mourning

In the wake of Brenda's untimely death, a GoFundMe campaign was initiated by Hannah Baker. The fundraising effort aims to alleviate the financial burden of Brenda's family by covering the funeral expenses. The target amount set for the campaign is £3,000. Any funds raised beyond this goal are meant to provide the family with some financial respite, allowing them to grieve without the immediate anxiety of returning to work.

Respecting the Family's Grief

The family of Brenda Rostron has been deeply affected by her passing. In a heartfelt plea, they have requested social media users to refrain from sharing images from the scene of the collision. The family has expressed that such actions have only exacerbated their grief. Brenda, remembered fondly as a mother, grandmother, and a beloved figure in her community, had worked at Mecca Bingo in Rochdale. The family is currently in mourning and has found solace in the support and donations received through the GoFundMe campaign.

Continued Investigation

As the Greater Manchester Police continue their investigation into the incident, they urge anyone with pertinent information to come forward. The tragic accident has not only resulted in a loss of life but has also underscored the need for responsible driving. The GoFundMe page established in Brenda's memory serves not only as a financial support but also as a testament to the positive power of social media in rallying communal support during times of grief.