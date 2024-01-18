Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service: A Year in Review

Unveiled through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request, the annual data for emergency responses by Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service in 2023 has brought to light the operational pressures faced by the stations across the county. As per the statistics, the service attended to an impressive 5,785 incidents, painting a vivid picture of their unwavering commitment to public safety.

Dissecting the Numbers

The data not only provides a total figure but also breaks down the activity by individual fire stations, revealing their respective burdens. Stow, ranking as the 12th busiest station, managed to respond to 160 call outs. Following closely was Moreton, which secured the 14th place with 126 call outs. Chipping Campden, the 18th busiest station, recorded 79 call outs, while Winchcombe logged 60.

Behind the Scenes of Emergency Response

This information is vital as it offers a glimpse into the relentless efforts of the fire service personnel. Each call out marks an instance where the team had to mobilise swiftly, assess the situation, and tackle the danger head-on, all the while ensuring the safety of the people involved.

Notable Incidents

The disclosed data, while quantifying the work done by the fire and rescue services, also underscores the indomitable spirit of these unsung heroes. Their tireless efforts continue to safeguard the county of Gloucestershire, ensuring that help is always at hand when disaster strikes.