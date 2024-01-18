en English
Accidents

Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service: A Year in Review

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:42 am EST
Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service: A Year in Review

Unveiled through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request, the annual data for emergency responses by Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service in 2023 has brought to light the operational pressures faced by the stations across the county. As per the statistics, the service attended to an impressive 5,785 incidents, painting a vivid picture of their unwavering commitment to public safety.

Dissecting the Numbers

The data not only provides a total figure but also breaks down the activity by individual fire stations, revealing their respective burdens. Stow, ranking as the 12th busiest station, managed to respond to 160 call outs. Following closely was Moreton, which secured the 14th place with 126 call outs. Chipping Campden, the 18th busiest station, recorded 79 call outs, while Winchcombe logged 60.

Behind the Scenes of Emergency Response

This information is vital as it offers a glimpse into the relentless efforts of the fire service personnel. Each call out marks an instance where the team had to mobilise swiftly, assess the situation, and tackle the danger head-on, all the while ensuring the safety of the people involved.

Notable Incidents

Apart from the general call outs, the data also recorded some significant incidents. One such instance was when Rockport firefighters had to combat a 3-alarm blaze at a 2.5-story home at 74 Phillips Ave. in Rockport. The fire, which was eventually knocked down around 8 p.m., saw mutual aid from surrounding towns, including Gloucester.

The disclosed data, while quantifying the work done by the fire and rescue services, also underscores the indomitable spirit of these unsung heroes. Their tireless efforts continue to safeguard the county of Gloucestershire, ensuring that help is always at hand when disaster strikes.

Accidents United Kingdom
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

