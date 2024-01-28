Global News Roundup: From Alaska Earthquake to Opera's New AI Browser

A moderate tremor rattled the icy terrain of Fairbanks, Alaska, unsettling residents but causing no significant damage or casualties as per initial reports. In political news, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) declared its intentions to independently contest the forthcoming Haryana polls. The announcement was made by Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader, Arvind Kejriwal, who also provided insights into the party's strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: Salman Khan Trolls Contestant

In the vibrant world of entertainment, the Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale held its audience captive with a humorous incident involving host Salman Khan and contestant Anurag Dobhal. The moment was cherished by viewers and added a light-hearted touch to the intense finale.

Fire Engulfs Fuel Station in Jammu & Kashmir

A major fire broke out at a fuel station in Jammu & Kashmir's Samba district, causing panic and chaos. Fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the scene to control the escalating blaze. The cause of the fire and the extent of damage is currently under investigation.

Political Repercussions: Sharad Pawar Criticizes Nitish Kumar

Meanwhile, the political landscape witnessed some turbulence as Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar criticized Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to join the NDA. Pawar warned of potential repercussions that Kumar could face in future elections, stirring anticipation in the political arena.

Drone Attack in Jordan: Three US Soldiers Killed

In a grim turn of events internationally, a drone attack orchestrated by an Iran-backed militia in Jordan resulted in the deaths of three US soldiers, leaving several others injured. This incident has raised concerns about rising tensions in the region.

Opera Launches AI-Powered Browser for iOS Users in Europe

In response to Apple's recent announcement of allowing iPhone users to choose third-party app stores and set their preferred default web browser, Opera unveiled its AI-powered web browser named Opera One for iPhones. This browser is set to bring a similar experience to iPhones within the EU, marking a significant shift in Apple's ecosystem. Opera One will be exclusively operational in the European Union starting March 2024.

Fossil Exits Smartwatch Market, Apple Introduces Third-Party App Stores

In other tech news, Fossil announced its decision to exit the smartwatch market, choosing to focus on traditional timepieces and jewelry. Meanwhile, Apple introduced third-party app stores in the EU, charging a €0.50 fee, a move that has raised eyebrows and attracted criticism. In addition, the article also provides useful tips on troubleshooting slow internet issues and resolving a 503 error on Xbox when attempting to access Roblox.