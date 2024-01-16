Global Expressway Accidents Cause Multiple Injuries; Public Witness Accounts Sought

Several individuals have been injured in a series of accidents that occurred near the entrances to expressways in different parts of the world. From the snowy roads of Gifu prefecture in Japan to the bustling streets of Nairobi, Kenya, these incidents have sparked an urgent call for public awareness and witness contributions.

Advertisment

Chaos on the Tokai-Hokuriku Expressway

In central Japan's Gifu prefecture, a seven-vehicle collision on the Tokai-Hokuriku Expressway resulted in 12 people sustaining injuries. Among the victims, one person has been reported to be in critical condition, while another suffered severe injuries. The incident, which involved a high-speed bus, took place during a snowfall near the entrance of the Hida tunnel. Consequently, the expressway was forced to temporarily close in both directions. The details of the crash are currently under investigation.

Accident on Nairobi's Mombasa Road

Advertisment

Simultaneously, in Nairobi, Kenya, another expressway accident sent shockwaves through the city. A bus belonging to SEMA Sacco, en route to Nairobi from Mutomo, veered off the road and crashed into concrete grills at the entrance of the Nairobi Expressway in Mlolongo. Although no fatalities were reported, several passengers were injured in the incident. The National Transport and Safety Authority has reported a rising number of accidents, with 84 fatalities recorded in just the first week of January 2024.

Call for Public Participation

In a bid to uncover the full details of these incidents, authorities have called on the public to share their witness stories and any pertinent information. Citizens can submit their accounts through various channels, including the Citizen Digital App, email, or through SMS and WhatsApp using the provided details.

As we await further comments and updates on these incidents, these accidents serve as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety and the collective responsibility of all road users.