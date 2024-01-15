Ghana's Road Safety Challenge: MTTD Reports 14,135 Road Crashes in 2023

In an unsettling revelation, the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service has disclosed the toll of road crashes in the country for the past year. The grim numbers reveal a total of 14,135 road crashes, causing 2,276 fatalities and 15,409 injuries.

Comparative Analysis

These figures, albeit high, indicate a minor drop when compared to the previous year's statistics. In 2022, the country had witnessed 14,960 road crashes that had resulted in 2,373 deaths and 15,690 injuries. This reduction, however slight, marks a small step towards the ongoing challenge of improving road safety in Ghana.

The released data also includes a regional breakdown of the crashes. Accra, the capital city, unfortunately, topped the list with the highest number of road crashes totaling 4,797. The Ashanti region followed closely with 2,312 crashes. The report also divulges details on the distribution of crashes in other regions including Tema, Eastern, Central, and Western regions.

Vehicle Distribution

Further, the MTTD's statement highlights that as many as 23,998 vehicles were caught up in these unfortunate incidents. Commercial vehicles were involved in the highest number of accidents, with a count of 8,084. Private vehicles followed suit with 10,767, and motorcycles accounted for 5,147.

These statistics underline the ongoing challenge of road safety in Ghana. They shed light on the crucial need for continuous and intensified efforts to reduce traffic-related casualties, ensuring safer roads for the citizens.