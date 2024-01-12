en English
Accidents

Ghana’s Fire Outbreaks Cause Nearly GH200 Million Losses; GNFS Advocates for Stricter Safety Measures

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:02 am EST
Fire outbreaks in Ghana from January to November of the previous year have resulted in staggering losses, with financial damages close to GH200 million. The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) recorded a total of 5,219 fire incidents, leading to the loss of 196 lives and injuries to 1,498 individuals.

Regional Analysis of Fire Incidents

The fires, which were classified into various categories including domestic, industrial, vehicular, institutional, electrical, commercial, and bush fires, were most prevalent in the Greater Accra Region, which reported 1,114 cases. Following closely was the Ashanti Region with 867 incidents, while the North East Region had the least number of cases at 30. Commercial establishment fires led the count with 817 cases.

Surge in Fire-Related Losses

These figures mark a drastic increase from the previous year, where Ghana lost approximately GH64 million to fire incidents. This indicates a rise of 317.18 per cent. The GNFS points to public ignorance and carelessness as primary factors for this surge, despite ongoing fire safety campaigns. It is estimated that human error was responsible for around 70 per cent of the fires.

Implementation of the Amended Fire Prevention Act

The GNFS is now considering enforcing the amended Fire Prevention Act to combat this issue. This would require businesses and residential facilities to obtain fire certificates. However, the act also mandates that the GNFS provide every home with fire extinguishers and smoke detectors, a requirement that has delayed the implementation due to its substantial capital demand. As a result, the GNFS continues to advocate for public adherence to fire safety precautions, particularly during the dry season when fire incidents tend to be more prevalent due to dry winds.

Accidents Ghana Safety
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

