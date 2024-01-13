Ghanaians Living Abroad Denied Voting Rights: A Test for Democracy?

In a move that has stirred up a democratic tempest, the Representation of the People Amendment Act (ROPAA) of 2006, designed to empower Ghanaians Living Abroad (GLAs) to vote in national elections, remains unimplemented. Despite its passage almost two decades ago, successive Ghanaian governments have overlooked this pivotal piece of legislation, effectively ostracizing GLAs from the democratic process.

Unfulfilled Promises and Discontent

The failure to realize ROPAA has been a thorny issue, particularly as Ghana prides itself on being a beacon of democracy in Africa. A High Court ruling in 2017 mandated the Electoral Commission (EC) to start the process of ROPAA by January 2018. However, this has fallen on deaf ears. The EC cited the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for not implementing it for the 2020 elections, a move that has sparked widespread resentment.

Recognizing Economic Contribution but Ignoring Voting Rights

Paradoxically, while GLAs are denied their voting rights, the Ghanaian government acknowledges their financial input, with GLAs remitting over $4.29 billion in 2020. To leverage this economic contribution, the government has launched a ‘Diaspora Engagement Policy.’ However, critics argue that this policy underscores the blatant disregard for GLAs’ democratic rights, focusing solely on their financial contributions without addressing their voting rights.

The Progressive Alliance Movement’s Fight for GLA Voting Rights

Consequently, the Progressive Alliance Movement (PAM) has been at the forefront, challenging the EC, and pushing for the implementation of ROPAA for the 2024 presidential elections. They contend that GLAs, who make significant contributions to Ghana, should not be denied their voting rights. To drive this point home, PAM is planning a global forum on February 3, 2024, to further discuss the issue and chart the way forward.

Ironically, while GLAs are denied their democratic right, prisoners in Ghana have been granted the right to vote, raising questions about the country’s democratic ideals and the selective application of electoral rights. It remains to be seen whether the pressure exerted by PAM and GLAs will eventually lead to the full implementation of ROPAA ahead of the 2024 elections.