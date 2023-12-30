Genius Star XI Vessel Continues to Alaska Despite Fire in Cargo Hold

In a significant maritime development, a 410-foot cargo vessel, the Genius Star XI, carrying lithium-ion batteries reported a fire in its cargo hold. The ship, owned by the Wisdom Marine Group of Taipei, Taiwan, was en route to San Diego from Vietnam when the fire was detected. The 19 crew members onboard the vessel were unharmed in the incident and no oil spillage has been reported.

Fire Contained but Ongoing

The fire onboard the Genius Star XI, although contained, continues to burn as the ship makes its way to the port at Dutch Harbor, Alaska. Crew members released carbon dioxide into the hold to combat the fire and the situation is being consistently monitored. Despite the ongoing fire, the vessel has been ordered to continue towards Alaska.

U.S. Coast Guard Response

In response to the fire, the U.S. Coast Guard has rallied resources to assist the vessel. An airplane and the Coast Guard cutter Alex Haley have been dispatched to provide assistance. Emergency responders are preparing to assist upon the ship’s arrival at Dutch Harbor.

Investigation Underway

The cause of the fire remains unknown and an investigation has been launched. The incident has raised concerns over the safety of transporting lithium-ion batteries, known for their volatility, especially when damaged or improperly handled. This incident opens up a wider conversation about the challenges of firefighting and containment on board ships carrying such cargo. The ship, loaded with more than 800 tons of lithium-ion batteries, will remain offshore at Dutch Harbor for firefighting efforts and medical care for the crew until the situation is under control.