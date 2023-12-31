Gauteng Witnesses Spike in Road Fatalities During Festive Period: Pedestrians Most Affected

The festive period in Gauteng has been marred by a significant rise in road fatalities. A total of 242 deaths have been reported, marking an increase from previous years.

According to Gauteng traffic police spokesperson Sello Maremane, pedestrian fatalities account for more than half of this number, with 123 victims.

The Leading Causes of Fatalities

The leading causes of these accidents have been identified as pedestrian jaywalking, speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol, and reckless or negligent driving.

The recent inclement weather has further worsened the hazardous driving conditions, contributing to the spike in road deaths.

(Read Also: Konya Rally Echoes Turkish Solidarity with Gaza Amidst Escalating Conflict)

Expectations for the New Year

With the new year approaching, the Gauteng traffic police are expecting an increase in traffic. They are urging road users to exercise increased caution and vigilance.

The public has been advised to ensure they are visible on the roads, especially at night and in areas with heavy pedestrian traffic, and to slow down when necessary.

(Read Also: Ex-Police Officer Marius van der Westhuizen’s Parole Bid Delayed Amid Wife’s Opposition)

Emphasis on Alcohol-Related Dangers

A strong emphasis has been placed on the dangers of alcohol consumption in relation to road use. Warnings against jaywalking while intoxicated and drink-driving have been issued. The Gauteng traffic police have made it clear that they will be enforcing the law strictly.

Officers and crime prevention wardens have been deployed across the province to ensure adherence to traffic rules and to monitor for criminal activities.

Read More