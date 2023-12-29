en English
Accidents

Gauteng Grapples with Rising Road Accident Fatalities Amid Festive Season

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:16 am EST
Gauteng Grapples with Rising Road Accident Fatalities Amid Festive Season

The festive season in Gauteng has been marred with a significant loss of life due to road accidents, with a grim tally exceeding 200 fatalities. The Gauteng Traffic Police have pinpointed speeding, unsafe overtaking, and reckless and negligent driving as the primary culprits behind these tragic incidents. Responding to the escalating number of accidents, law enforcement has amplified operations and arrests.

Enforcement Measures Intensify

In one shocking instance, a motorist was apprehended driving at a staggering 174 kilometers per hour on the M1 freeway in Johannesburg. Sello Maremane, spokesperson for the Gauteng Traffic Police, underscored the urgency for caution, especially considering the rainy conditions that render roads wet and treacherous. The police are resolute in curbing lawlessness and reckless behavior on the roads as the New Year’s festivities loom.

Scourge of Road Accidents: A Nationwide Issue

In the Western Cape, the Mobility department registered 31 road deaths in the past week alone, with more than half of the victims being pedestrians. The department’s spokesperson, Rebecca Campbell, has implored drivers to shun drinking and driving, strap on seatbelts at all times, and ensure all passengers conform to this safety measure, even on brief journeys.

The Rising Toll

It is reported that since the onset of the festive season, close to 800 lives have been lost on the roads, with the stretch between December 15 and 28 standing out as notably deadly. The dread is that the carnage will escalate as people embark on their return journeys. Last year, 1,400 drivers, passengers, and pedestrians perished during the festive season. This year’s tally already reflects an alarming surge in fatalities, prompting urgent calls for effective action to halt the spiralling death toll on the roads.

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

