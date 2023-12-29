en English
Accidents

Tragedy Strikes Liberia as 40+ Killed in Tanker Explosion, Prompting Call for Urgency

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:10 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 11:14 am EST
A harrowing incident unfolded in central Liberia as a gasoline tanker met with an accident and exploded, taking the lives of more than 40 individuals. The catastrophe occurred near Totota, approximately 130 kilometers from the capital city of Monrovia. Liberian President George Weah expressed profound condolences to the families of the deceased and pledged unwavering support for health authorities in their efforts to save lives.

The incident began on a fateful Tuesday when the gasoline tanker veered off its course and crashed into a ditch. Upon impact, gasoline began to leak from the tanker, enticing locals to gather in an attempt to collect the precious fuel. Despite warnings from the truck driver, people were seen striking the tanker with tools to access the gasoline. In the midst of this desperate scramble, the tanker exploded, instantly turning the site into a chaotic scene of destruction.

Death Toll Rises, Nation Grieves

By Thursday, the country’s chief medical officer confirmed that the death toll had risen above 40. The fatalities included a pregnant woman, and some victims were reduced to ashes, making it difficult to ascertain the exact number of lives lost. The incident also inflicted severe burns on dozens of individuals, many of whom were transported to various hospitals for treatment. The tragedy prompted a nationwide outpouring of grief, and a mass funeral was held for the victims whose remains were unrecognizable.

The incident has brought Liberia’s road safety measures and infrastructure under intense scrutiny. Sub-Saharan Africa, marked by poor road safety and weak infrastructure, has the world’s highest rate of fatal crashes.

Accidents Africa
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

