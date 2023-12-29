Tragedy Strikes Liberia as 40+ Killed in Tanker Explosion, Prompting Call for Urgency

A harrowing incident unfolded in central Liberia as a gasoline tanker met with an accident and exploded, taking the lives of more than 40 individuals. The catastrophe occurred near Totota, approximately 130 kilometers from the capital city of Monrovia. Liberian President George Weah expressed profound condolences to the families of the deceased and pledged unwavering support for health authorities in their efforts to save lives.

The incident began on a fateful Tuesday when the gasoline tanker veered off its course and crashed into a ditch. Upon impact, gasoline began to leak from the tanker, enticing locals to gather in an attempt to collect the precious fuel. Despite warnings from the truck driver, people were seen striking the tanker with tools to access the gasoline. In the midst of this desperate scramble, the tanker exploded, instantly turning the site into a chaotic scene of destruction.

(Also Read: Tragic Car Accident in Pomponette: A Call for Enhanced Safety Measures)

Death Toll Rises, Nation Grieves

By Thursday, the country’s chief medical officer confirmed that the death toll had risen above 40. The fatalities included a pregnant woman, and some victims were reduced to ashes, making it difficult to ascertain the exact number of lives lost. The incident also inflicted severe burns on dozens of individuals, many of whom were transported to various hospitals for treatment. The tragedy prompted a nationwide outpouring of grief, and a mass funeral was held for the victims whose remains were unrecognizable.

(Also Read: Bulgarian Parents Protest for Shared Parenting, Train Accident Raises Safety Concerns, High)

The incident has brought Liberia’s road safety measures and infrastructure under intense scrutiny. Sub-Saharan Africa, marked by poor road safety and weak infrastructure, has the world’s highest rate of fatal crashes.

Read More