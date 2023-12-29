en English
Accidents

Gasoline Tanker Explosion in Liberia Claims Over 40 Lives

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 29, 2023 at 3:16 am EST
Gasoline Tanker Explosion in Liberia Claims Over 40 Lives

In a tragic incident in central Liberia, a gasoline tanker crashed, tipped into a ditch, and later exploded in Totota, a town approximately 130 kilometers from the capital, Monrovia. The devastating explosion has resulted in over 40 fatalities, according to Liberia’s chief medical officer. The incident took place on Tuesday, leading to nationwide grief, with President George Weah expressing his deepest condolences to the families of the victims.

The Catastrophe Unfolds

Reports indicate that some local residents attempted to collect the gasoline leaking from the overturned tanker, which led to the catastrophic explosion. Eyewitnesses described a harrowing scene, with people climbing on top of the truck and even using tools to puncture the tank for gasoline, despite explicit warnings from the truck driver. Liberia’s police force confirmed that many individuals suffered burns as a result of the explosion.

Aftermath and Healthcare Response

Dozens of injured victims have been transported to various hospitals for treatment. It’s a testament to the healthcare authorities’ rapid response and commitment to saving lives that they have managed to admit over 83 people to hospitals, with some needing to be transferred to medical facilities in Monrovia. President Weah has assured full support from health authorities to increase manpower and equipment in the wake of this catastrophe.

Reflections on a Tragedy

This incident starkly highlights the dangers of fuel theft and the dire consequences that can follow such desperate actions. The government’s swift response and the community’s collective mourning are a testament to the gravity of the situation. Poor road safety and weak infrastructure have made Sub-Saharan Africa the world’s deadliest region for crashes, a fact brought into sharp focus by this incident. The fatality rate in this region is three times higher than the European average, according to United Nations figures.

Accidents Africa Liberia
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

