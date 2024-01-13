en English
Accidents

Gas Heater Explosion in Msida: No Injuries, But Raises Concerns

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:29 pm EST
Gas Heater Explosion in Msida: No Injuries, But Raises Concerns

On a quiet Saturday afternoon in Msida, the tranquillity was abruptly shattered by a gas heater explosion. The incident, which occurred around 4.30 pm in a private residence’s driveway, sparked alarm among locals. Although no injuries were reported, the explosion’s force was potent enough to cause notable property damage.

The Impact and Aftermath

The blast’s shockwave, intense enough to be heard across various localities, resulted in smashed window panes of a neighboring building, underscoring the incident’s severity. Local police were alerted promptly and rushed to the scene. Their preliminary investigation confirmed the absence of any casualties but acknowledged the material damages incurred. The residents, undoubtedly shaken by the unusual event, were fortunate to escape unharmed.

Ensuing Investigation

As the dust settled and the initial shock subsided, an investigation was initiated by the local authorities. The aim was to determine the cause of the explosion and establish safety measures to prevent such incidents in the future. In the meantime, residents and neighbors were advised to exercise caution when using similar appliances.

Malta
Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

