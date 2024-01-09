Gas Explosion at Downtown Fort Worth Hotel: At Least 11 People Injured, One Missing

An ordinary Monday took an unsettling turn in downtown Fort Worth when a gas explosion ripped through the Sandman Hotel, injuring at least 11 people and leaving the city in a state of shock. The Fort Worth Fire Department was quick to respond, receiving the first emergency call at 3:32 p.m. The explosion sent shockwaves through the city, with its epicenter at the hotel located at 810 Houston St.

An Explosion of Unknown Origin

The cause of the explosion still remains a mystery, though an intrusive smell of natural gas in the area points to a possible culprit. The scent, coupled with eyewitness accounts of the gas odor before the blast, prompts investigators to suspect a gas leak as the primary cause. However, definitive conclusions await further investigation.

The Human Cost

Among the injured, one person is critically hurt, two are seriously injured, and the rest suffered minor injuries. Nine of the victims have been transported to local hospitals for treatment. The blast also didn’t spare the employees of Musume, a restaurant nestled inside the hotel. Three of its staff members sustained injuries, but are reported to be in stable condition after being hospitalized.

The Fort Worth Police have sprung into action, establishing a family reunification area at Sundance Square for those affected. All Tarrant County offices in downtown Fort Worth have been temporarily shuttered in the aftermath. The state government, led by Governor Greg Abbott, has pledged its support and resources to local authorities, urging Texans to keep those affected in their prayers.