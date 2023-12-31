en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Gas Cylinder Explosion Triggers Fire at National Arts Theatre in Lagos

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:55 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:14 am EST
Gas Cylinder Explosion Triggers Fire at National Arts Theatre in Lagos

On a rather gloomy weekend in Lagos, Nigeria, the National Arts Theatre, a significant cultural landmark, became the scene of a harrowing incident. A gas cylinder explosion led to a full-blown fire, causing extensive damage to the illustrious edifice. The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service swiftly intervened, taming the flames and averting a potentially catastrophic situation.

A Night on Fire

The incident unfolded on a Saturday night at the National Arts Theatre, located in Iganmu, Lagos. An exploded gas cylinder sparked off a fire that rapidly consumed sections of the historic building. The cause of the explosion remains unclear, and the extent of the damage is yet to be fully assessed.

(Read Also: Akwa Ibom State Bolsters Maritime Security with 14 Patrol Gunboats)

Swift Response

In response to the emergency, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service was promptly at the scene. Their heroic efforts resulted in the successful containment of the fire. In the face of the potential for far-reaching damage, the team’s rapid response ensured that the fire was brought under control, avoiding a more devastating impact on the iconic structure.

(Read Also: Nigeria’s 10th House of Representatives: A Six-Month Legislative Report)

No Casualties, But Questions Arise

Despite the intensity of the fire, there were no reported casualties or injuries. This fortunate outcome, however, has not quelled the rising concerns among Lagos residents about safety measures at public facilities. The incident at the National Arts Theatre has cast a spotlight on the need for regular maintenance and rigorous safety checks to prevent such occurrences in the future.

This incident marks the third fire occurrence in Lagos State within a span of seven days, a troubling trend that calls for a thorough investigation into the causes and a comprehensive review of safety standards.

Read More 

0
Accidents Nigeria Safety
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tragic New Year's Eve: Bengaluru Techie Falls to Death from 33rd Floor

By Salman Khan

Tragic Drowning of Young Boy Shakes Community in Nyatike, Migori County

By Safak Costu

Tragic Drowning of Young Boy Shakes Community in Nyatike, Migori County

By Israel Ojoko

Man Severely Injured in Rottnest Island Boating Accident

By Geeta Pillai

Critical Incident: Two Children Pulled from Swan River Near Burswood ...
@Accidents · 17 mins
Critical Incident: Two Children Pulled from Swan River Near Burswood ...
heart comment 0
Critical Incident: Two Children Pulled from Swan River Near Burswood

By Geeta Pillai

Critical Incident: Two Children Pulled from Swan River Near Burswood
Belgorod Bombing: A Devastating Turn in the Conflict

By BNN Correspondents

Belgorod Bombing: A Devastating Turn in the Conflict
Budiriro Tragedy: Floods, Intimidation, and a Cry for Justice

By Olalekan Adigun

Budiriro Tragedy: Floods, Intimidation, and a Cry for Justice
Young Motorcyclist Clings to Life Following Horrifying Collision

By Geeta Pillai

Young Motorcyclist Clings to Life Following Horrifying Collision
Latest Headlines
World News
Allegations Over Misappropriation of N320 Million Threaten Stability in Niger Delta
49 seconds
Allegations Over Misappropriation of N320 Million Threaten Stability in Niger Delta
Mutuse Sports Championship: A Celebration of Athletic Talent and Team Spirit
2 mins
Mutuse Sports Championship: A Celebration of Athletic Talent and Team Spirit
Emergency Sewage Overflows: A Hidden Threat Underneath UK Homes
3 mins
Emergency Sewage Overflows: A Hidden Threat Underneath UK Homes
Cricket 2023: Records, Upsets, and the Changing Face of the Game
3 mins
Cricket 2023: Records, Upsets, and the Changing Face of the Game
2023: A Year of Change for Employment Rights in Ireland
4 mins
2023: A Year of Change for Employment Rights in Ireland
Manchester United's Stunning Defeat Against Nottingham Forest: A Wake-Up Call for Change
4 mins
Manchester United's Stunning Defeat Against Nottingham Forest: A Wake-Up Call for Change
Celebrities on the Move: A Week of Star-Studded Sightings
5 mins
Celebrities on the Move: A Week of Star-Studded Sightings
Punchestown Horse Racing Event in Limbo due to Adverse Weather
5 mins
Punchestown Horse Racing Event in Limbo due to Adverse Weather
India's National Action Plan: Aiming for Rabies Elimination by 2030
6 mins
India's National Action Plan: Aiming for Rabies Elimination by 2030
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
55 mins
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
2 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
4 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
10 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
10 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app