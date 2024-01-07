Fundraising Appeal Launched for Funeral of Man Who Died in Mental Health Unit Fire

On Christmas Day, Christian Raeburn, a 36-year-old man from Accrington, was detained under the Mental Health Act and admitted to Pendleview Mental Health Unit. Tragically, a fire broke out in his room the following day, leading to fatal injuries that claimed his life.

The Aftermath

In the wake of this heartrending incident, Paris George, Mr. Raeburn’s girlfriend, has stepped forward to lend a helping hand to his grieving family. She initiated a fundraising campaign to cover the funeral expenses and the cost of a headstone. Her heartfelt message on the GoFundMe page she created speaks volumes about her solidarity with the bereaved family.

Investigation Underway

The Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust has embarked on an investigation into the unfortunate incident. Lancashire Police, who had prior contact with Mr. Raeburn on the day of his detention, are also involved in the investigation. The incident has been reported as arson, and, in a move towards transparency, the police have referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Public Appeal

The public can extend their support by making contributions to the fundraising appeal on the GoFundMe page dedicated to the memory of Christian Raeburn. This act of kindness will undoubtedly provide some solace to the bereaved family during these challenging times.