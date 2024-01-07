en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Fundraising Appeal Launched for Funeral of Man Who Died in Mental Health Unit Fire

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:13 am EST
Fundraising Appeal Launched for Funeral of Man Who Died in Mental Health Unit Fire

On Christmas Day, Christian Raeburn, a 36-year-old man from Accrington, was detained under the Mental Health Act and admitted to Pendleview Mental Health Unit. Tragically, a fire broke out in his room the following day, leading to fatal injuries that claimed his life.

The Aftermath

In the wake of this heartrending incident, Paris George, Mr. Raeburn’s girlfriend, has stepped forward to lend a helping hand to his grieving family. She initiated a fundraising campaign to cover the funeral expenses and the cost of a headstone. Her heartfelt message on the GoFundMe page she created speaks volumes about her solidarity with the bereaved family.

Investigation Underway

The Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust has embarked on an investigation into the unfortunate incident. Lancashire Police, who had prior contact with Mr. Raeburn on the day of his detention, are also involved in the investigation. The incident has been reported as arson, and, in a move towards transparency, the police have referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Public Appeal

The public can extend their support by making contributions to the fundraising appeal on the GoFundMe page dedicated to the memory of Christian Raeburn. This act of kindness will undoubtedly provide some solace to the bereaved family during these challenging times.

0
Accidents Mental Health Crisis United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
1 min ago
Lancashire Sees Record Increase in Fatalities at Non-Fire Emergencies Attended by Firefighters
Lancashire’s Fatalities in Non-Fire Emergencies Escalate The picturesque county of Lancashire has witnessed a disconcerting increase in fatalities during non-fire emergencies attended by firefighters in the past year, with deaths surging by a substantial 40 percent compared to the previous year. This rise has significantly contributed to the overall 17 percent escalation in fatalities at
Lancashire Sees Record Increase in Fatalities at Non-Fire Emergencies Attended by Firefighters
Pedestrian Bridge Collapses After Dump Truck Collision in Ang Thong
54 mins ago
Pedestrian Bridge Collapses After Dump Truck Collision in Ang Thong
Boeing 737 Max 9 Grounded Globally after Fuselage Blowout Incident
57 mins ago
Boeing 737 Max 9 Grounded Globally after Fuselage Blowout Incident
Fatal Crash on State Highway 94: One Dead, Two Injured
17 mins ago
Fatal Crash on State Highway 94: One Dead, Two Injured
Armed Incident in Chewelah: Swift Response and Peaceful Resolution
27 mins ago
Armed Incident in Chewelah: Swift Response and Peaceful Resolution
Kochi Corporation Bolsters Anti-Mosquito Drive Amid Rising Dengue Cases
51 mins ago
Kochi Corporation Bolsters Anti-Mosquito Drive Amid Rising Dengue Cases
Latest Headlines
World News
Mixed Results for Saint Anselm College Against Adelphi in Basketball Doubleheader
2 mins
Mixed Results for Saint Anselm College Against Adelphi in Basketball Doubleheader
Breaking Menstrual Stigma in India: Men's Role in Enhancing Women's Menstrual Experience
2 mins
Breaking Menstrual Stigma in India: Men's Role in Enhancing Women's Menstrual Experience
Young Chess Prodigies Shine at Rapid and Blitz Championships
2 mins
Young Chess Prodigies Shine at Rapid and Blitz Championships
Slingerz FC and Monedderlust Clash in Playoff Final for 2024 Elite League Spot
2 mins
Slingerz FC and Monedderlust Clash in Playoff Final for 2024 Elite League Spot
T20 Cricket Star Andre Russell Expresses Disappointment Over Jamaica's Absence from Major Cricket Events
2 mins
T20 Cricket Star Andre Russell Expresses Disappointment Over Jamaica's Absence from Major Cricket Events
Exercise as a Depression Antidote and Other Critical Perspectives
3 mins
Exercise as a Depression Antidote and Other Critical Perspectives
Jersey Mourns the Loss of Neville Ahier: An Icon in Horse-racing and Football
3 mins
Jersey Mourns the Loss of Neville Ahier: An Icon in Horse-racing and Football
Plymouth Landlord Sheds Seven Stone, Inspiring Healthy Living
3 mins
Plymouth Landlord Sheds Seven Stone, Inspiring Healthy Living
Tabadamu 7s Triumphs in Rangers Viti Natusara 7s Tournament, Sets Sights on Coral Coast 7s
4 mins
Tabadamu 7s Triumphs in Rangers Viti Natusara 7s Tournament, Sets Sights on Coral Coast 7s
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
2 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
2 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
4 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
4 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
4 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
5 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
10 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
11 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app