Accidents

From Luxury Hotels to Snowy Slopes: A Tale of Tragedies

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:06 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 4:06 am EST
From Luxury Hotels to Snowy Slopes: A Tale of Tragedies

In an alarming turn of events, guests at a prestigious five-star hotel were evacuated following a serious incident that has captured media attention. This major event is part of a series of stories that range from emergency situations to luxe lifestyle features.

Unthinkable Hotel Tragedy

From the Wedgwood Senior Living Apartments’ three-alarm fire in 2014, which claimed five lives and injured eighteen, to the recent incident at Hotel du Palais in Biarritz, France, hospitality tragedies have been distressingly familiar. In the French incident, a kitchen staffer was reportedly subjected to severe humiliation, tied up naked, a practice known as hazing, which is illegal under French law. This incident compelled a renowned French chef to quit his job at the hotel. The management has initiated an investigation and have assured of necessary actions.

The Deadliest Avalanche in Italy

In 2017, an avalanche at Gran Sasso d’Italia tragically destroyed the four-star Hotel Rigopiano, leading to twenty-nine fatalities and eleven injuries. This event marked the deadliest avalanche in Italy since White Friday in 1916 and in Europe since the Galtür avalanche in 1999. The avalanche was reportedly triggered by a series of earthquakes and record snowfall. The trial, which began in 2019, concluded in February 2023, with five people found guilty.

Blackpool Tower Evacuation

Meanwhile, in Blackpool, police responded to reports of a fire at the Blackpool Tower, a 139-year-old landmark. It later turned out to be a false alarm, with orange netting mistaken for flames. The tower was evacuated as a precaution, and one person was arrested on suspicion of breach of peace. The tower, currently under renovation, remains closed. An investigation was carried out as a standard procedure, despite no smoke being reported.

These incidents, while diverse in nature, underscore the importance of safety and vigilance, whether in gourmet kitchens or on snowy slopes.

author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

