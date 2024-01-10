Fresno Resident’s Narrow Escape Sheds Light on California’s Speeding Problem

It was an ordinary afternoon on January 10, 2024, in Fresno, California, when Ruben Almaraz’s life nearly took a drastic turn. As he was checking his mailbox near the intersection of Tulare and Minnewawa around 4:30 pm, a black sedan – out of control and driving backwards at a high speed – almost ended his life.

Close Call Captured on Camera

A security camera video captures the shocking moment. The car barrels towards Almaraz, who, in a split second, leaps to safety. The result: scattered mail, but an unharmed Almaraz. The sedan’s erratic behavior was not a result of a reckless driver but rather a consequence of being hit by a silver minivan moments before.

Advocacy for Safety Measures

Following the incident, Almaraz took to Facebook, advocating for the installation of a stop sign at the corner – a safety measure he had been requesting for some time. Family members chimed in, expressing relief at his narrow escape. The crash’s aftermath was not entirely benign, though. It led to the hospitalization of one woman, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

Addressing the Speeding Problem in California

This incident is not a standalone case; it highlights the ongoing problem of speeding in California. In response to this, the state has recently implemented a new law, AB 645. This law, which came into effect last week, allows for the installation of speed cameras in school zones and other problem areas in six cities – Los Angeles and San Francisco included. The law aims to curtail speeding by issuing tickets to drivers exceeding the speed limit by 11 mph or more. The first offense results in a warning, but repeated offenses could see fines between $50 and $500. Low-income individuals face a lighter penalty of $25 for a second offense. These speed cameras, however, are expected to be operational only by the summer. But the law holds authority through 2032.

The incident involving Ruben Almaraz is a stark reminder of the dangers of reckless driving and the need for effective safety measures. The new law, AB 645, could be the solution California needs to ensure that its streets are safer. The effectiveness of this law will only be known in time, but it is a step in the right direction.