en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Fresno Resident’s Narrow Escape Sheds Light on California’s Speeding Problem

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:14 pm EST
Fresno Resident’s Narrow Escape Sheds Light on California’s Speeding Problem

It was an ordinary afternoon on January 10, 2024, in Fresno, California, when Ruben Almaraz’s life nearly took a drastic turn. As he was checking his mailbox near the intersection of Tulare and Minnewawa around 4:30 pm, a black sedan – out of control and driving backwards at a high speed – almost ended his life.

Close Call Captured on Camera

A security camera video captures the shocking moment. The car barrels towards Almaraz, who, in a split second, leaps to safety. The result: scattered mail, but an unharmed Almaraz. The sedan’s erratic behavior was not a result of a reckless driver but rather a consequence of being hit by a silver minivan moments before.

Advocacy for Safety Measures

Following the incident, Almaraz took to Facebook, advocating for the installation of a stop sign at the corner – a safety measure he had been requesting for some time. Family members chimed in, expressing relief at his narrow escape. The crash’s aftermath was not entirely benign, though. It led to the hospitalization of one woman, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

Addressing the Speeding Problem in California

This incident is not a standalone case; it highlights the ongoing problem of speeding in California. In response to this, the state has recently implemented a new law, AB 645. This law, which came into effect last week, allows for the installation of speed cameras in school zones and other problem areas in six cities – Los Angeles and San Francisco included. The law aims to curtail speeding by issuing tickets to drivers exceeding the speed limit by 11 mph or more. The first offense results in a warning, but repeated offenses could see fines between $50 and $500. Low-income individuals face a lighter penalty of $25 for a second offense. These speed cameras, however, are expected to be operational only by the summer. But the law holds authority through 2032.

The incident involving Ruben Almaraz is a stark reminder of the dangers of reckless driving and the need for effective safety measures. The new law, AB 645, could be the solution California needs to ensure that its streets are safer. The effectiveness of this law will only be known in time, but it is a step in the right direction.

0
Accidents United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
15 mins ago
Unanswered Questions Surround the Sudden Death of Anva Roberts in Bimini
The tranquil island of Bimini, renowned for its serene beaches and vibrant community, woke to a disheartening reality on an otherwise ordinary morning. Anva Roberts, a beloved member of the community and a health enthusiast, was found lifeless in her home following her customary morning run. The unexpected demise of this young woman has left
Unanswered Questions Surround the Sudden Death of Anva Roberts in Bimini
Unexpected Turn: Dumpster Resident Accidentally Thrown into Waste Management Truck
54 mins ago
Unexpected Turn: Dumpster Resident Accidentally Thrown into Waste Management Truck
Jeremy Renner Triumphs, Returns to 'Mayor of Kingstown' after Near-Death Ordeal
1 hour ago
Jeremy Renner Triumphs, Returns to 'Mayor of Kingstown' after Near-Death Ordeal
Dramatic Rescue of Kayakers on River Bann Highlights Collaborative Efforts of Emergency Services
17 mins ago
Dramatic Rescue of Kayakers on River Bann Highlights Collaborative Efforts of Emergency Services
Family Wins $100 Million Settlement in Tragic Helicopter Crash, Advocates for Safety Reform
29 mins ago
Family Wins $100 Million Settlement in Tragic Helicopter Crash, Advocates for Safety Reform
Buffalo Bills Fan Tragically Loses Life After Game: An Investigation Underway
54 mins ago
Buffalo Bills Fan Tragically Loses Life After Game: An Investigation Underway
Latest Headlines
World News
Sweden Prepares Citizens for War Amid Global Tensions
16 seconds
Sweden Prepares Citizens for War Amid Global Tensions
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk, New Studies Suggest
4 mins
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk, New Studies Suggest
Davies Mwila Voices Frustration over Legal Delays in Zambia
7 mins
Davies Mwila Voices Frustration over Legal Delays in Zambia
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk, Studies Show
7 mins
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk, Studies Show
Victor Osimhen: Nigeria's Key Player to Watch Ahead of AFCON 2023
11 mins
Victor Osimhen: Nigeria's Key Player to Watch Ahead of AFCON 2023
New Congress Party Calls for Revocation of Mealie Meal Distribution Ban
11 mins
New Congress Party Calls for Revocation of Mealie Meal Distribution Ban
Sweden's Defense Chiefs Issue Unprecedented Public War Warning
18 mins
Sweden's Defense Chiefs Issue Unprecedented Public War Warning
Keir Starmer Proposes Supervised Toothbrushing Programs in Schools
20 mins
Keir Starmer Proposes Supervised Toothbrushing Programs in Schools
AFCON 2023: A Celebration of African Football and Cultural Identity
21 mins
AFCON 2023: A Celebration of African Football and Cultural Identity
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
1 hour
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
3 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
3 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
3 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
8 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
8 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
10 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
11 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
11 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app