Fresno Man’s Narrow Escape from Out-of-Control Car Captured on Camera

In a shocking incident, Ruben Almaraz, a Fresno resident, narrowly avoided a potentially catastrophic accident while checking his mailbox on a usual Tuesday afternoon. Captured on a nearby security camera, Almaraz, identifiable by his baseball cap, had to quickly evade a black sedan that was roving in reverse at a high speed. The sedan, spun out of control due to a collision with a silver minivan at the intersection of Tulare and Minnewawa.

Almaraz’s Close Call

Almaraz’s near-death experience is vividly recorded in the security footage. He is seen calmly walking to a pickup truck to deposit some mail, pausing momentarily to stare back at the chaotic scene that unfolded behind him. The footage also showed a neighbor reacting to the crash and clouds of exhaust from the vehicles. Later, Almaraz took to Facebook to narrate the incident, underscoring the urgency for a stop sign at the intersection – a safety issue he had previously raised.

Speeding Issues and AB 645

The incident highlights an ongoing issue in California – speeding. In response to this, a new law, AB 645, has recently come into effect. This law permits six cities to install speed cameras in school zones and areas with frequent speeding. This measure aims to curb speeding, with provisions for warnings and fines. However, these offenses will not add points to the driver’s records. The installation of the cameras is projected for the summer, with the program running until 2032.

Implications: Safety and Beyond

Almaraz’s close escape not only uncovers the imminent dangers of speeding but also throws light on the need for improved traffic management. The implementation of the new law, AB 645, is a step in the right direction. However, this incident is a potent reminder of the fact that more needs to be done to ensure the safety of pedestrians and motorists alike. According to Almaraz, a woman involved in the accident was hospitalized, further stressing the gravity of such incidents.