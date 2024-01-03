Fremont Accident: Teenager Struck by Pickup Truck in Jaywalking Incident

On the chilly morning of December 28, 2023, a routine day in Fremont transformed into a scene of distress and apprehension. The quiet of West State Street was shattered by a pedestrian accident involving a 14-year-old girl and a red 2015 Chevrolet pickup truck. A 911 call at 11:04 a.m. sent ripples of urgency through the EMS, fire, and Fremont police departments, who promptly rushed to the scene of the accident.

The Unfolding of the Incident

The driver of the truck, a 73-year-old local man, was evidently shaken by the incident. He told the police that he did not see the girl until after the collision, a story that was backed by an eyewitness. This witness noted that the girl seemed to hesitate before darting into the road, leaving the driver with no time to react. The police noted damage to the truck’s front driver’s side bumper, a silent testament to the unfortunate incident.

Acknowledgement of Fault

In a twist of events, while being transported in the ambulance, the young girl admitted to being at fault for the accident. She expressed remorse for her actions, acknowledging that she had been jaywalking. This admission, while brave, underlines the importance of traffic rules and the dangers of their violation.

The Aftermath

The driver, although reassured by the police that he was not at fault, was deeply affected by the incident. The 14-year-old girl was transported to Promedica Memorial Hospital for treatment, and we wish her a swift recovery. The police report did not mention any charges filed in relation to the accident, indicating a tragic mishap rather than a crime.