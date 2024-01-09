en English
Accidents

Frantic Search Underway for Missing Boater in St. Lucie County

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:02 am EST
Frantic Search Underway for Missing Boater in St. Lucie County

The tranquil predawn hours in St. Lucie County, Florida, were punctuated with an alarming discovery of an unmanned boat, sparking a frantic search for a 50-year-old man now presumed missing. The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrival of the unsettling news around 3 a.m. Tuesday, when another boater stumbled upon the empty Carolina Skiff in the channel near Riverside Marina, located on Old Dixie Highway, north of downtown Fort Pierce. As the first rays of dawn broke, the urgency of the situation escalated.

Search and Recovery Efforts Underway

The report of the unoccupied 20-foot Carolina Skiff triggered a swift response from multiple agencies. The Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with the U.S. Coast Guard, launched an intensive search and recovery operation. The air and surface units, battling stormy conditions, are tirelessly combing the area for any signs of the missing boater. The identity and description of the man have not been released to the public, as the investigation is still ongoing.

Community Alerted

The authorities have alerted the community of an increased law enforcement presence in the area due to the active search operation. The public is being urged to assist in any way possible. Anyone with information regarding the incident is strongly encouraged to contact the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Miami. As the search continues, the community holds its breath, hoping for a positive outcome.

Unrelated Incident

Amidst the unfolding search operation, the report also briefly touched upon a separate incident in St. Lucie County. A 43-year-old Fort Pierce man tragically lost his life in a hit-and-run on IR Drive. Although unrelated to the missing person case, this incident adds a somber note to the day’s events in the county.

0
Accidents Law United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

