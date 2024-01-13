Four Seriously Injured in Major Car Crash in Brockton

In a disturbing turn of events, a major car accident transpired in Brockton, leading to grave injuries of four individuals. The incident happened on a Saturday afternoon, near 260 Belair Street, painting a grim picture of the otherwise serene locality.

A Fateful Ride

According to the Brockton Police, a Mercedes Sedan, cruising northbound on Belair Street, became the harbinger of the disaster. The driver lost control of the vehicle, initiating a sequence of destructive events. The car, now a rogue missile, crashed into a fire hydrant, transforming a source of safety into a symbol of danger.

Collision and Conflagration

The peril didn’t end there. The vehicle then collided with two trees before flipping over. The impact resulted in the car igniting, threatening to transform a road accident into a fiery catastrophe. The victims, however, managed to vacate the car before the flames could claim them.

Rescue and Recovery

Emergency response teams soon arrived on the scene. Two of the injured were ferried to Good Samaritan Medical Center, while the remaining two were taken to South Shore Hospital. In a critical move, one of the victims was airlifted to a hospital in Boston for advanced treatment. As the victims battle their injuries, the police are likely to probe into the causes and circumstances surrounding the crash, seeking answers to this mid-day nightmare.