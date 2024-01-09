Four Newborns Perish in Tragic Maternity Ward Fire in Diwaniyah, Iraq

In a heart-rending event in southern Iraq, a fire in the town of Diwaniyah’s maternity ward claimed the lives of four newborns. The fire, which broke out on a Monday, was triggered by an electrical short-circuit igniting waste paper and renovation materials. The hospital building was not directly engulfed by the flames; however, the resulting smoke led to respiratory complications in four prematurely born infants in the neo-natal intensive care unit, causing their untimely demise.

The Aftermath of the Tragedy

The Health Minister of Iraq, Saleh al-Hasnawi, confirmed these details in a press conference. He stated that the smoke, not the fire, was the primary cause of the tragedy. The Red Crescent Society successfully evacuated 150 children and 190 relatives from the danger zone, preventing further casualties.

Government Response and Measures

In the wake of the incident, the Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, ordered the dismissal of individuals held responsible for the negligence that led to this disaster. An investigation has been launched into the circumstances of the fire, with officials overseeing the hospital suspended pending the outcome.

A Recurring Issue in Iraq

This tragic incident sheds light on the broader issue of safety norms being routinely ignored in Iraq, particularly in the construction and transport sectors. Electrical fires, often due to inadequate maintenance and substandard wiring, are a recurrent threat. This is not the first fire-related tragedy in Iraq. Several other incidents in recent times have caused significant loss of life, including fires in a marriage hall, a Covid ward, and a university dormitory. These repeated occurrences underscore the urgent need for stringent safety measures and strict adherence to them.

The loss of four innocent lives in Diwaniyah is a grim reminder of the ongoing crisis. It is a wakeup call for Iraqi authorities to address the issue of safety violations with the seriousness it demands.