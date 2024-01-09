en English
Accidents

Four Newborns Perish in Tragic Maternity Ward Fire in Diwaniyah, Iraq

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:08 pm EST
Four Newborns Perish in Tragic Maternity Ward Fire in Diwaniyah, Iraq

In a heart-rending event in southern Iraq, a fire in the town of Diwaniyah’s maternity ward claimed the lives of four newborns. The fire, which broke out on a Monday, was triggered by an electrical short-circuit igniting waste paper and renovation materials. The hospital building was not directly engulfed by the flames; however, the resulting smoke led to respiratory complications in four prematurely born infants in the neo-natal intensive care unit, causing their untimely demise.

The Aftermath of the Tragedy

The Health Minister of Iraq, Saleh al-Hasnawi, confirmed these details in a press conference. He stated that the smoke, not the fire, was the primary cause of the tragedy. The Red Crescent Society successfully evacuated 150 children and 190 relatives from the danger zone, preventing further casualties.

Government Response and Measures

In the wake of the incident, the Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, ordered the dismissal of individuals held responsible for the negligence that led to this disaster. An investigation has been launched into the circumstances of the fire, with officials overseeing the hospital suspended pending the outcome.

A Recurring Issue in Iraq

This tragic incident sheds light on the broader issue of safety norms being routinely ignored in Iraq, particularly in the construction and transport sectors. Electrical fires, often due to inadequate maintenance and substandard wiring, are a recurrent threat. This is not the first fire-related tragedy in Iraq. Several other incidents in recent times have caused significant loss of life, including fires in a marriage hall, a Covid ward, and a university dormitory. These repeated occurrences underscore the urgent need for stringent safety measures and strict adherence to them.

The loss of four innocent lives in Diwaniyah is a grim reminder of the ongoing crisis. It is a wakeup call for Iraqi authorities to address the issue of safety violations with the seriousness it demands.

0
Accidents Iraq Safety
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

