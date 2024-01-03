Four Members of a Family Perish in Fire: Tragedy Highlights Land Possession Issue

In a heart-wrenching incident that unfolded in Begusarai district, Bihar, four members of a family, including two children, lost their lives in a house fire. The fire, which engulfed the family’s home on Monday night, is suspected to have been sparked by an electrical short circuit.

Victims and Immediate Aftermath

The deceased were identified as Niraj Paswan, a 32-year-old tractor driver, his wife Kavita Devi (25), and their two children, Kush (5) and Luv (3). The family was deep in their sleep in their thatched house in Arwa panchayat under the jurisdiction of Bachhwara police station when the fire started. Efforts by the neighbors to rescue the family were futile due to the intensity of the flames. Gauri Paswan, a neighbor whose house also caught fire, was among those unable to pull the family to safety. The fire affected a total of six houses, all with thatched roofs.

Government Reaction and Compensation

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his condolences over the tragic event and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for each victim’s next of kin. His announcement was a glimmer of hope amid the horrifying event that shook the small community.

Land Possession Issue

The tragic incident brought to light the issue of land possession. A local representative of Begusarai MP Giriraj Singh pointed out that Niraj’s father had been allocated homestead land by the state government 50 years ago. However, the absence of land papers prevented the family from having a pucca (permanent) house under the government’s housing scheme. Singh criticized the successive governments for their failure to provide the land papers, which could have potentially averted the tragedy.

The incident serves as a solemn reminder of the importance of addressing systemic issues such as land possession and housing, particularly for the economically vulnerable. It also underscores the need for robust fire safety measures, especially in homes with thatched roofs that are highly susceptible to fire.