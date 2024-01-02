en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Four Injured in Serious Road Collision on State Highway 83

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:52 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:59 am EST
Four Injured in Serious Road Collision on State Highway 83

A serious road accident occurred on State Highway 83 in New Zealand, causing severe injuries to four individuals and disrupting traffic flow. The incident occurred near Prohibition Road on the Omarama-Otematata stretch, reported to the emergency services around 12:35 pm. The collision involved two vehicles, one of which was towing a caravan, resulting in two individuals sustaining serious injuries and two others suffering moderate injuries.

The Aftermath of the Collision

Following the accident, the Serious Crash Unit was notified to investigate the cause of the collision. The unit specializes in dealing with significant road accidents and undertakes comprehensive investigations to understand the circumstances leading up to the incident. Their investigation will play a crucial role in identifying the cause and preventing similar accidents in the future.

(Also Read: Tragic Christmas Day Accident on Mactan-Mandaue Bridge Claims One Life and Leaves Another in Critical Condition)

Traffic Disruptions and Advisory

In the wake of the collision, traffic management measures were swiftly implemented, and the highway was temporarily closed. This closure led to significant delays for motorists traveling on this route. The authorities have advised travelers to expect these delays and, if possible, postpone their journeys until the road is fully operational again. The reopening of the road will depend on the completion of the accident investigation and the clearance of the wreckage.

(Also Read: Johannesburg Metro Police Toughens Road Safety Measures Amid Festive Season)

Concerns Over Road Safety

This serious collision raises renewed concerns over road safety, particularly on State Highway 83. The authorities are expected to take these concerns into account and implement necessary measures to ensure the safety of motorists. In the meantime, drivers are urged to exercise caution and adhere to traffic rules to avoid similar incidents.

Read More

0
Accidents New Zealand
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Dundalk Motorist Apprehended for Speeding and Cannabis Use Faces Legal Action

By BNN Correspondents

Prominent Johnstown Business Owner, John Burley, Tragically Dies in Plane Crash

By BNN Correspondents

Fatal Collision in Lexington Results in One Death: First Deadly Crash of 2024

By Mazhar Abbas

Cockermouth Tragedy: Beloved Maureen Henley Loses Life in Road Collision

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Five Killed in Firey Collision Between Passenger Jet and Coast Guard V ...
@Accidents · 5 mins
Five Killed in Firey Collision Between Passenger Jet and Coast Guard V ...
heart comment 0
Missing Man Luju Jugie Found Dead in River Following Search Operation

By BNN Correspondents

Missing Man Luju Jugie Found Dead in River Following Search Operation
Fatal Accident Following Police Chase Shuts Down I-435 Northbound

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Fatal Accident Following Police Chase Shuts Down I-435 Northbound
New Year’s Eve Tragedy: Fatal Crash Outside Moe. Concert Sparks Terrorism Investigation

By Ebenezer Mensah

New Year's Eve Tragedy: Fatal Crash Outside Moe. Concert Sparks Terrorism Investigation
Emergency Services Respond to Collision on M11 Causing Significant Traffic Disruption

By Israel Ojoko

Emergency Services Respond to Collision on M11 Causing Significant Traffic Disruption
Latest Headlines
World News
Unraveling the Tangled Web of Hair Loss: Causes, Treatments, and Future Prospects
26 seconds
Unraveling the Tangled Web of Hair Loss: Causes, Treatments, and Future Prospects
Eastern Pennsylvania Conference Football: A Season of Triumphs and Anticipation for 2024
29 seconds
Eastern Pennsylvania Conference Football: A Season of Triumphs and Anticipation for 2024
Makseth International School: A Beacon of Academic Excellence and World-Class Facilities in Kadoma
31 seconds
Makseth International School: A Beacon of Academic Excellence and World-Class Facilities in Kadoma
Francis Collins Admits Narrow Focus Hampered COVID-19 Policy
38 seconds
Francis Collins Admits Narrow Focus Hampered COVID-19 Policy
Asda Debuts Health Menu to Promote Healthy Eating Choices
39 seconds
Asda Debuts Health Menu to Promote Healthy Eating Choices
Hungary Renames Ministry in Strategic Move to Boost Economy
56 seconds
Hungary Renames Ministry in Strategic Move to Boost Economy
Albany Great Danes vs Harvard Crimson: Anticipating a Thrilling College Basketball Matchup
2 mins
Albany Great Danes vs Harvard Crimson: Anticipating a Thrilling College Basketball Matchup
Maintenance Work on Nagarjuna Sagar Dam Halted Amidst Inter-State Dispute
4 mins
Maintenance Work on Nagarjuna Sagar Dam Halted Amidst Inter-State Dispute
The Exodus from India: A Tale of Rising Migration
4 mins
The Exodus from India: A Tale of Rising Migration
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
2 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
4 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
7 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
8 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app