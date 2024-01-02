en English
Accidents

Former State Worker Louisa Bradlow Carman Dies in New Year’s Day Car Crash

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:09 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 10:46 am EST
Former State Worker Louisa Bradlow Carman Dies in New Year’s Day Car Crash

In an unfortunate turn of events, 25-year-old Louisa Bradlow Carman, a resident of Princeton, New Jersey, was tragically killed in a car accident on New Year’s Day. The incident occurred at the intersection of Route 1 and College Road in Plainsboro, Middlesex County.

A Devoted Public Servant

Carman was a former state worker, serving as a policy analyst in the New Jersey Office of Health Care Affordability and Transparency. Her work was centered on improving health care affordability and accessibility for the residents of New Jersey, earning her the respect and admiration of her colleagues. She was pronounced dead at the scene at one minute before two in the morning, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

(Also Read: Teenager Charged, Man Arrested in Hit-and-Run Accident in Mildura)

An Alumna of Swarthmore College

Carman was not only a dedicated public servant but also an alumna of Swarthmore College. Her educational background laid the foundation for her commitment to public service, which was evident in her past work as an intern in Governor Phil Murphy’s office.

(Also Read: Tragic Single-Vehicle Accident Claims Elderly Man’s Life in Abergowrie)

The Governor Mourns a Loss

The news of Carman’s untimely demise has sent shockwaves through the state office, with Governor Murphy expressing his deep grief over her passing. He remembered her as a “kind and caring colleague” who was deeply committed to her work. He lauded her grace, integrity, and unwavering dedication to making a positive impact in the world. The Governor, along with his team, extended their condolences to Carman’s family and friends in this difficult time.

Accidents Obituary United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

