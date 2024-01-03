Former Sindh Assembly Staff Officer Killed in Tragic Road Accident

In a tragic turn of events, a brutal traffic collision near the US Consulate General compound on Tuesday ended the life of Haroon Adam, a staff officer of the former Sindh Assembly speaker. The accident also resulted in grave injuries to Abdul Qadir, an employee of the Sindh Assembly, and Shehzad, the driver of the ill-fated vehicle. The collision was traced back to a speeding double-cabin SUV that lost control, crossed the road divider, and crashed into the car carrying the victims.

Speeding SUV Leads to Fatal Collision

The SUV, which was reportedly traveling from PIDC to Lalazar, lost control due to excessive speed. Following the collision, the driver of the SUV took advantage of the chaotic scene and fled, leaving behind a trail of destruction and despair. The Docks police have cited over-speeding as the primary cause of the accident. The vehicle is said to be owned by a private company, the identity of which remains undisclosed at this point.

Emergency Response and Hospitalization

Emergency services were quick to respond, transporting the victims to the Civil Hospital. Despite the best attempts of the medical team, 55-year-old Haroon Adam did not survive the ordeal and was declared dead. The other victims, 60-year-old Abdul Qadir and 45-year-old Shehzad, are currently under medical supervision, their conditions being closely monitored by the hospital staff.

Investigation Underway

The tragic incident has sparked a full-blown investigation, with the police considering a broken tie-rod due to over-speeding as a potential cause of the accident. The sudden death of Haroon Adam has sent shockwaves through the political circles of Sindh. Former Sindh Assembly speaker Agha Siraj Durrani expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the incident and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.