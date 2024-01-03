en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Former Sindh Assembly Staff Officer Killed in Tragic Road Accident

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:14 am EST
Former Sindh Assembly Staff Officer Killed in Tragic Road Accident

In a tragic turn of events, a brutal traffic collision near the US Consulate General compound on Tuesday ended the life of Haroon Adam, a staff officer of the former Sindh Assembly speaker. The accident also resulted in grave injuries to Abdul Qadir, an employee of the Sindh Assembly, and Shehzad, the driver of the ill-fated vehicle. The collision was traced back to a speeding double-cabin SUV that lost control, crossed the road divider, and crashed into the car carrying the victims.

Speeding SUV Leads to Fatal Collision

The SUV, which was reportedly traveling from PIDC to Lalazar, lost control due to excessive speed. Following the collision, the driver of the SUV took advantage of the chaotic scene and fled, leaving behind a trail of destruction and despair. The Docks police have cited over-speeding as the primary cause of the accident. The vehicle is said to be owned by a private company, the identity of which remains undisclosed at this point.

Emergency Response and Hospitalization

Emergency services were quick to respond, transporting the victims to the Civil Hospital. Despite the best attempts of the medical team, 55-year-old Haroon Adam did not survive the ordeal and was declared dead. The other victims, 60-year-old Abdul Qadir and 45-year-old Shehzad, are currently under medical supervision, their conditions being closely monitored by the hospital staff.

Investigation Underway

The tragic incident has sparked a full-blown investigation, with the police considering a broken tie-rod due to over-speeding as a potential cause of the accident. The sudden death of Haroon Adam has sent shockwaves through the political circles of Sindh. Former Sindh Assembly speaker Agha Siraj Durrani expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the incident and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

0
Accidents United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Trampoline Lands on Car as Storm Henk Causes Widespread Disruption in Suffolk

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Day Fire in Colerain Township Sends Three to Hospital

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Wolverhampton Council Proposes Right-Turn Ban at Rock Junction Amid Local Opposition

By BNN Correspondents

Tragic Auto-Crash Claims Six Lives and Injures Eleven on Kaduna–Zaria Road

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Iain Morris of SFRS Honored with King's Fire Service Medal ...
@Accidents · 6 mins
Iain Morris of SFRS Honored with King's Fire Service Medal ...
heart comment 0
Bengaluru Chain-Reaction Collision: A Stark Reminder of the Dangers of Negligent Driving

By Dil Bar Irshad

Bengaluru Chain-Reaction Collision: A Stark Reminder of the Dangers of Negligent Driving
Uttar Pradesh Cracks Down on Underage Driving in Bid to Curb Accidents

By Rafia Tasleem

Uttar Pradesh Cracks Down on Underage Driving in Bid to Curb Accidents
Heroic Rescue on Umgeni River: A Wake-Up Call Amid Ongoing Flood Warnings

By Israel Ojoko

Heroic Rescue on Umgeni River: A Wake-Up Call Amid Ongoing Flood Warnings
IndiGo Flight Returns to Patna Airport Due to Technical Snag

By Dil Bar Irshad

IndiGo Flight Returns to Patna Airport Due to Technical Snag
Latest Headlines
World News
Rory McIlroy Recounts Childhood Snub by Idol Roy Keane on 'The Overlap' Podcast
31 seconds
Rory McIlroy Recounts Childhood Snub by Idol Roy Keane on 'The Overlap' Podcast
Congress MLC Hariprasad Warns of Godhra-like Incident in Karnataka, Sparks Political Storm
2 mins
Congress MLC Hariprasad Warns of Godhra-like Incident in Karnataka, Sparks Political Storm
Former Newcastle United Players Find Success in New Clubs
3 mins
Former Newcastle United Players Find Success in New Clubs
Weston Cricket Club Expands Female-Only Cricket with Taster Sessions and Regular Activities
3 mins
Weston Cricket Club Expands Female-Only Cricket with Taster Sessions and Regular Activities
Ireland's Large-Scale Projects Plagued by 'Delusional Optimism': A Call for Prudence
3 mins
Ireland's Large-Scale Projects Plagued by 'Delusional Optimism': A Call for Prudence
Brisbane International: Alexei Popyrin's Campaign Cut Short Amid Fitness Concerns
4 mins
Brisbane International: Alexei Popyrin's Campaign Cut Short Amid Fitness Concerns
Thrilling Showdown at Bob Lucas Stadium Ends in 3-3 Draw
4 mins
Thrilling Showdown at Bob Lucas Stadium Ends in 3-3 Draw
Arsenal Women's Winger, Gio Queiroz, Seeks Loan Move
4 mins
Arsenal Women's Winger, Gio Queiroz, Seeks Loan Move
Lubaga's Title Hopes Dwindle Following a 5-3 Defeat to Kabowa
4 mins
Lubaga's Title Hopes Dwindle Following a 5-3 Defeat to Kabowa
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
9 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app