Former Police Chief and Another Man Fatally Struck By Vehicles While Assisting Injured Dog in Paradise Valley

On January 7, in Paradise Valley, Arizona, a catastrophic incident unfolded that claimed the lives of two men and a dog. Nooraly Lalji, 47, and John Wintersteen, 78, were tragically struck by vehicles while attempting to help an injured dog on the road. The dog, unfortunately, did not survive the incident.

Tragic Sequence of Events

The incident began when Lalji, driving a Mercedes Benz, hit the dog. He returned to the scene to offer assistance to the wounded animal. Wintersteen, a former police chief of Paradise Valley and a neighbor, also came out to help. However, while they were trying to aid the dog, a Lexus RX hit both men. Subsequently, at least one of them was run over by a Nissan Sentra. The two men were rushed to a Scottsdale hospital, succumbing to their injuries later.

Community Mourns the Loss

John Wintersteen served as the police chief from 1995 to 2009 and was a revered figure in the community. He was known for his volunteer work with the Boy Scouts of America and his instrumental role in organizing local Martin Luther King Jr. Day events. The loss of Wintersteen has been deeply felt, with the local police department expressing that his legacy is an integral part of their history.

Ongoing Investigation

The drivers of the Lexus and Nissan remained at the scene and are cooperating with the ongoing investigation. At this stage, impairment is not believed to have been a factor in the collisions. Paradise Valley is located approximately 15 miles northeast of downtown Phoenix. As the community mourns the loss of two of its members, it waits for answers from the investigation.