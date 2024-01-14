Former Mt. Vernon Florist Building Catches Fire Twice in a Day

The weekend bore witness to an unusual occurrence on Mt. Vernon Avenue when a building, once home to the Mt. Vernon Florist shop, was ravaged by fire not once, but twice, according to reports from the Kern County Fire Department. The first incident was reported around 8:20 a.m. on Saturday with the second outbreak recorded at approximately 2:15 p.m on the same day.

Former Flower Shop Engulfed in Flames

The structure, a familiar landmark to locals, had once housed the bustling business of Mt. Vernon Florist. However, the flower shop had relocated to Wilson Road in July 2023, under new ownership. An announcement regarding the move and change in proprietors was made in May 2023, offering little context to the recent conflagration at the old location.

Unanswered Questions Surrounding the Incident

In the wake of the fires, a shroud of mystery lingers. The cause of the two incidents remains undisclosed, and the extent of the damage caused by the fires has not been detailed. Similarly, there has been no mention of any casualties or injuries resulting from the fires. The Kern County Fire Department, which was summoned to quell the flames, has not provided insight into these pressing questions.

Building’s Current Status and Investigation

Following the fires, the building was declared unsafe, but its current condition is unknown. The investigation into the cause and aftermath of the fires is presumably ongoing, although explicit information regarding this has not been forthcoming. As such, the future of the once-flourishing flower shop’s former premises hangs in the balance, with its fate intimately linked to the findings of the investigation.