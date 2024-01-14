en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Former Mt. Vernon Florist Building Catches Fire Twice in a Day

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:26 pm EST
Former Mt. Vernon Florist Building Catches Fire Twice in a Day

The weekend bore witness to an unusual occurrence on Mt. Vernon Avenue when a building, once home to the Mt. Vernon Florist shop, was ravaged by fire not once, but twice, according to reports from the Kern County Fire Department. The first incident was reported around 8:20 a.m. on Saturday with the second outbreak recorded at approximately 2:15 p.m on the same day.

Former Flower Shop Engulfed in Flames

The structure, a familiar landmark to locals, had once housed the bustling business of Mt. Vernon Florist. However, the flower shop had relocated to Wilson Road in July 2023, under new ownership. An announcement regarding the move and change in proprietors was made in May 2023, offering little context to the recent conflagration at the old location.

Unanswered Questions Surrounding the Incident

In the wake of the fires, a shroud of mystery lingers. The cause of the two incidents remains undisclosed, and the extent of the damage caused by the fires has not been detailed. Similarly, there has been no mention of any casualties or injuries resulting from the fires. The Kern County Fire Department, which was summoned to quell the flames, has not provided insight into these pressing questions.

Building’s Current Status and Investigation

Following the fires, the building was declared unsafe, but its current condition is unknown. The investigation into the cause and aftermath of the fires is presumably ongoing, although explicit information regarding this has not been forthcoming. As such, the future of the once-flourishing flower shop’s former premises hangs in the balance, with its fate intimately linked to the findings of the investigation.

0
Accidents Fire United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
10 mins ago
Tuscan Convent Floor Collapse Injures 30 at Wedding Reception
In an unfortunate event on Saturday, a 15th-century former convent in Tuscany, Italy, turned into a scene of panic and chaos as the floor collapsed during a wedding reception. The incident led to the injury of 30 guests, leaving five in critical condition. The collapse occurred while approximately 60 guests were dancing on the first
Tuscan Convent Floor Collapse Injures 30 at Wedding Reception
Vermont Trooper's Heroic Rescue: A Testament to Duty and Truth
28 mins ago
Vermont Trooper's Heroic Rescue: A Testament to Duty and Truth
Miraculous Escape as Van Crashes into Nairne Home
31 mins ago
Miraculous Escape as Van Crashes into Nairne Home
NTSB Probes Brightline Train Crashes; Global News Roundup
21 mins ago
NTSB Probes Brightline Train Crashes; Global News Roundup
78-Year-Old Man Killed in Suspected DUI Collision Near Table Mountain Casino
21 mins ago
78-Year-Old Man Killed in Suspected DUI Collision Near Table Mountain Casino
Fatal Accidental Shooting Claims Life in Magee, Mississippi
21 mins ago
Fatal Accidental Shooting Claims Life in Magee, Mississippi
Latest Headlines
World News
Southeast Missouri Vs Tennessee Tech: A Display of Collegiate Basketball Prowess
5 seconds
Southeast Missouri Vs Tennessee Tech: A Display of Collegiate Basketball Prowess
Central Arkansas Triumphs Over Bellarmine in Nail-Biting College Basketball Game
7 seconds
Central Arkansas Triumphs Over Bellarmine in Nail-Biting College Basketball Game
UC Davis Triumphs Over CSU Bakersfield in Overtime Thriller
23 seconds
UC Davis Triumphs Over CSU Bakersfield in Overtime Thriller
Lamar University Triumphs Over Nicholls in Nail-Biting Basketball Showdown
24 seconds
Lamar University Triumphs Over Nicholls in Nail-Biting Basketball Showdown
Southern University Prevails in Tight Contest Against Florida A&M
28 seconds
Southern University Prevails in Tight Contest Against Florida A&M
College of Charleston Clinches Victory over Monmouth in Thrilling College Basketball Match
29 seconds
College of Charleston Clinches Victory over Monmouth in Thrilling College Basketball Match
Howard University Triumphs Over UMES in College Basketball Showdown
31 seconds
Howard University Triumphs Over UMES in College Basketball Showdown
College of Charleston Cougars Emerge Victorious in Thrilling Basketball Game Against Monmouth Hawks
35 seconds
College of Charleston Cougars Emerge Victorious in Thrilling Basketball Game Against Monmouth Hawks
Lamar University Triumphs Over Nicholls State in Thrilling Basketball Match
46 seconds
Lamar University Triumphs Over Nicholls State in Thrilling Basketball Match
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
2 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
2 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
8 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app