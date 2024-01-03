en English
Accidents

Ford Announces Major Recall of F-150 Trucks Over Rear Axle Hub Bolt Issue

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:24 am EST
Ford has issued a recall for 112,965 units of its F-150 vehicles due to concerns about the rear axle hub bolt, which may break and increase the risk of a crash. This recall specifically pertains to the 2021-23 models equipped with the Trailer Tow Max Duty package. The issue was identified by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

A Second Recall in a Short Span

This is the second major recall by Ford in recent times. The previous recall involved over 870,000 vehicles that had issues with their electric parking brakes. If the wiring of these brakes was damaged, it could potentially lead to an increased risk of a crash. Drivers were advised to be alert for a warning light on the dashboard and the possibility of the brakes activating unexpectedly.

Steering Wheel Clock Spring Issue

Alongside the F-150 recall, Ford has also announced a recall of 2023 models of F-150, Super Duty F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550 trucks, and F-600 chassis cabs. This recall, affecting an estimated 17,970 vehicles, is due to a potential loss of electrical connection to the driver’s frontal airbag caused by a steering wheel clock spring issue. This could potentially increase the risk of injury in a crash. The issue was discovered by Ford’s parts supplier, BCS Automotive Interface Solutions, and Ford has reassured customers that there have been no reports of accidents or injuries related to this issue.

Next Steps for Owners of Recalled Vehicles

Owners of the affected trucks are being instructed to bring their vehicles to a dealership for inspection and necessary repairs. All repairs will be made free of charge. Interim owner notifications are scheduled to be mailed on January 8, 2024, with a second notice to be sent once remedy parts become available.

Accidents
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

