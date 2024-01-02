en English
Accidents

Fog-induced Bus-Truck Collision in Odisha Claims Three Lives

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:04 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 8:00 am EST
Fog-induced Bus-Truck Collision in Odisha Claims Three Lives

On a foggy Tuesday morning in Odisha’s Cuttack district, a catastrophic incident unfolded at Katarapada Square. A passenger bus, carrying over 60 people from Kendrapara to Cuttack, collided head-on with a truck. The accident, which occurred under the Nischintakoili police jurisdiction, led to three tragic fatalities and left over 20 people injured. The victims were identified as Anasuya Barik, Nalini Gahana, and Mohan Lal, the unfortunate truck driver.

Unseen in the Fog

The collision, as per Transport Commissioner Amitabh Thakur’s statement, appears to have been largely influenced by the poor visibility due to the thick, encompassing fog. The visibility factor was so adverse that it rendered the massive passenger bus, named ‘Manorama’, and the truck virtually unseen to each other until they collided.

(Also Read: Tragic Road Accident in Texas Claims Six Lives, Including Two Children)

A Rushed Response

In the wake of the accident, teams from fire brigade stations and police personnel promptly arrived at the scene. Their swift actions played a significant role in rescuing the passengers trapped inside the severely damaged bus. The injured passengers, some critically, were immediately transported to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

A State’s Condolences and Commitment

The Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, expressed his heartfelt condolences for the lives lost. He announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakhs for the families of the deceased. Further ensuring the well-being of the victims, Patnaik directed the provision of all necessary medical treatment for the nine critically injured individuals.

(Also Read: Emergency Services Strain: ‘Total Chaos’ at Royal Bolton Hospital)

The state’s commitment towards the victims didn’t stop there. Officials began an investigation into the roadworthiness and legal compliance of the vehicles involved in the accident. The outcome of this investigation will likely play a significant role in preventing such incidents in the future.

Accidents India Transportation
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

