Fog-induced Bus-Truck Collision in Odisha Claims Three Lives

On a foggy Tuesday morning in Odisha’s Cuttack district, a catastrophic incident unfolded at Katarapada Square. A passenger bus, carrying over 60 people from Kendrapara to Cuttack, collided head-on with a truck. The accident, which occurred under the Nischintakoili police jurisdiction, led to three tragic fatalities and left over 20 people injured. The victims were identified as Anasuya Barik, Nalini Gahana, and Mohan Lal, the unfortunate truck driver.

Unseen in the Fog

The collision, as per Transport Commissioner Amitabh Thakur’s statement, appears to have been largely influenced by the poor visibility due to the thick, encompassing fog. The visibility factor was so adverse that it rendered the massive passenger bus, named ‘Manorama’, and the truck virtually unseen to each other until they collided.

A Rushed Response

In the wake of the accident, teams from fire brigade stations and police personnel promptly arrived at the scene. Their swift actions played a significant role in rescuing the passengers trapped inside the severely damaged bus. The injured passengers, some critically, were immediately transported to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

A State’s Condolences and Commitment

The Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, expressed his heartfelt condolences for the lives lost. He announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakhs for the families of the deceased. Further ensuring the well-being of the victims, Patnaik directed the provision of all necessary medical treatment for the nine critically injured individuals.

The state’s commitment towards the victims didn’t stop there. Officials began an investigation into the roadworthiness and legal compliance of the vehicles involved in the accident. The outcome of this investigation will likely play a significant role in preventing such incidents in the future.

