Floyd Resident Dies in Single-Car Accident: A Grim Reminder About Road Safety

Jim C. Lemon, a 57-year-old man from Floyd, tragically lost his life following a single-car accident that unfolded in Wythe County on January 12. The Virginia State Police reported that the incident took place at 7:43 AM on Friday, when Lemon's 2008 Ford Focus veered off Turley Farm Road, flipped over, and finally rested upside down in Cove Creek.

Tragedy on Turley Farm Road

Lemon, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. The vehicle spun out of control, flipped over, and came to rest in the water, trapping him inside. The Virginia State Police, who are investigating the crash, have yet to release further details about the possible causes.

Transported to Hospital and Declared Dead

Emergency services arrived quickly at the scene and transported Lemon to a nearby hospital. Despite every effort to save his life, he was declared dead at the hospital. The news of his death was released later in the day, leaving the small community of Floyd, Virginia, in shock.

A Reminder About Road Safety

The tragic event has served as a grim reminder of the importance of road safety and especially the use of seatbelts. The Virginia State Police emphasized this point in their news release, warning drivers about the potential risks of not wearing a seatbelt. The incident has spurred conversations about road safety in the community and beyond.