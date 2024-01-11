en English
Accidents

Florida’s ‘Ariya’s Act’ Aims to Prevent Hot Car Deaths

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:57 pm EST
Florida's 'Ariya's Act' Aims to Prevent Hot Car Deaths

In a determined bid to prevent the recurrence of a heart-wrenching tragedy, Florida’s Senate is currently reviewing a legislation named ‘Ariya’s Act.’ The bill, named after 10-month-old Ariya Paige, who met her untimely demise after being left unattended in a hot vehicle, aims to raise public awareness of the perils of such negligence.

‘Ariya’s Act’: A Beacon of Hope

Senate Bill 554, better known as ‘Ariya’s Act,’ proposes to designate April as ‘Hot Car Death Prevention Month’ in Florida. The core objective of this legislation is to stimulate public education on the potentially fatal risks of leaving children unattended in motor vehicles. The bill stresses on the importance of child safety in vehicles, elaborating on criminal penalties associated with such negligence.

Unanimous Support and Passage

Introduced by Senator Jennifer Bradley, the bill has been unanimously passed by the Florida Senate Committee on Children, Families, and Elder Affairs. The unanimous backing speaks volumes of the lawmakers’ commitment to the cause, demonstrating their resolve to avert such fatalities in the future.

Ariya’s Family: Advocacy Amidst Grief

Ariya’s family, despite grappling with the crushing loss, has been instrumental in advocating for this legislation. Their efforts are a poignant response to the tragic loss of Ariya, who was left in a vehicle by her babysitter, Rhonda Jewell, for an agonizingly long period of five hours. Rhonda Jewell is currently awaiting trial on a charge of negligent manslaughter. Ariya’s parents have expressed their hope that ‘Ariya’s Act’ will serve as a life-saving shield for other children, despite the haunting pain of their personal loss.

The bill is set to face further committee reviews before being put to vote in the full Senate. As the legislative wheels grind, it is hoped that Ariya’s unfortunate demise will catalyze significant changes that will ensure the safety of children and prevent such tragedies from recurring.

author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

