en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Florida Man’s ‘Dirt Angel’ Evasion After Car Crash Ends in Arrest

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:20 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 4:14 am EST
Florida Man’s ‘Dirt Angel’ Evasion After Car Crash Ends in Arrest

In a bizarre turn of events on Christmas Eve, 34-year-old Florida man, Eliezer Armando Reyes Rios, was involved in a solo car crash in Tampa. Instead of waiting for the authorities, he fled the scene, prompting a manhunt by deputies from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Unusual Hideout Tactics

Reyes Rios’ attempt to evade the law enforcement took an unexpected turn when he decided to lay low in a construction site. Caught on camera by the sheriff’s Aviation Unit, the fugitive was seen comfortably lying in a pile of soil, creating what appeared to be ‘dirt angels’ and making phone calls – a surreal sight that added a touch of dark humor to the otherwise serious incident.

(Also Read: Manhunt for Fleeing Lorry Driver After Fatal Busia Accident)

Apprehension despite Evasion

Despite his unconventional hide-and-seek, Reyes Rios was eventually cornered. After he scampered over a fence into the construction site, it took three deputies and a K-9 unit to finally apprehend him. His bizarre escapade ended with his arrest and a slew of charges, including leaving the scene of an accident, driving with a suspended, canceled, or revoked license, and trespassing on a construction site.

(Also Read: Boxing Day Tragedy: Fatal Accident at Uganda’s Towei Blackspot Spurs Road Safety Debate)

Social Media Frenzy

The incident, complete with the video of Reyes Rios’ dirt angels, was shared on social media by the sheriff’s office. The pilot of the Aviation Unit described the scene of Reyes Rios casually laying with his arms folded behind his head before his capture, which added a surreal dimension to the story. This incident, while serious in nature, has since then been a topic of discussion, amusement, and disbelief amongst netizens.

In the end, Reyes Rios’ unique evasion tactics were no match for the determination and vigilance of the Hillsborough County deputies. Despite the light-hearted video, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of responsible driving and respecting the law.

Read More

0
Accidents United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Fire Aboard Aircraft at Haneda Airport Spurs Evacuation, Investigation Underway

By Safak Costu

Japan in 'Battle Against Time' Following Devastating Earthquake

By Safak Costu

Fireworks Tragedy: Fatal Fire in Chelyabinsk Highlights Risks

By Safak Costu

Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Tauhei, Waikato: A Community Mourns

By Mazhar Abbas

New Year's Day Tragedy: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Three Lives i ...
@Accidents · 54 mins
New Year's Day Tragedy: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Three Lives i ...
heart comment 0
Tragic Highway Accident in Turkey: A Call for Enhanced Road Safety Measures

By Safak Costu

Tragic Highway Accident in Turkey: A Call for Enhanced Road Safety Measures
Indian Construction Worker Dies in Singapore; Unrest Brews in India’s Transport Sector

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian Construction Worker Dies in Singapore; Unrest Brews in India's Transport Sector
Fire in Cebu City Razes One House, Damages Two Others

By BNN Correspondents

Fire in Cebu City Razes One House, Damages Two Others
Stolen Car Found Submerged in Melbourne Lake: An Ongoing Investigation

By Geeta Pillai

Stolen Car Found Submerged in Melbourne Lake: An Ongoing Investigation
Latest Headlines
World News
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
1 min
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
University of Cincinnati Researchers Discover New Fibroid Treatment Pathways
2 mins
University of Cincinnati Researchers Discover New Fibroid Treatment Pathways
Revolutionary Method for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis Unveiled
6 mins
Revolutionary Method for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis Unveiled
Malaysia Condemns Myanmar Crisis: A Stand for Human Rights
6 mins
Malaysia Condemns Myanmar Crisis: A Stand for Human Rights
Maria Sakkari Triumphs in Unified Cup, Boosts Greek Tennis
15 mins
Maria Sakkari Triumphs in Unified Cup, Boosts Greek Tennis
David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test
25 mins
David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test
Capsule Endoscopy Marks New Era in Paediatric Medicine in Ireland
32 mins
Capsule Endoscopy Marks New Era in Paediatric Medicine in Ireland
Dublin's National Concert Hall Initiates Mini Music Classes for Young Children
32 mins
Dublin's National Concert Hall Initiates Mini Music Classes for Young Children
Unraveling the Complexity of High Haemoglobin Levels: Insights from Dr. Jennifer Grant
32 mins
Unraveling the Complexity of High Haemoglobin Levels: Insights from Dr. Jennifer Grant
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
2 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
3 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
3 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
4 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
4 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
4 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
4 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
4 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app