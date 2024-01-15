Floor Collapse at Historic Tuscan Monastery Wedding Injures 40

A joyous wedding celebration at the historic Convento di Giaccherino in Tuscany turned into a scene of chaos when the floor caved in, sending approximately 40 revellers, including the newlywed couple, plummeting 13 feet into the depths of the 15th-century monastery. The incident occurred amid a lively dance, beneath a grand Last Supper fresco, bewildering guests and turning what was a day of celebration into one of fear and worry.

The Immediate Aftermath

The collapse created a nearly perfect circular hole, swallowing guests amidst rubble and dust. The newlyweds, Paolo Mugnaini and Valeria Ybarra, both 26, along with other guests, ended their wedding day in hospital beds. Six individuals sustained severe yet non-life-threatening injuries. While the scene was described as ‘apocalyptic’ with people screaming in pain, everyone survived, thanks to the prompt action of the local authorities.

Swift Response by Authorities

The Carabinieri police and local firefighters responded swiftly to the incident, rushing to the scene and placing hospitals in the region on high alert. Tuscany’s president, Eugenio Giani, lauded the rescuers and medical staff for their commendable efforts and expressed relief that the situation was not more tragic.

Investigation and After-Effects

An investigation into the cause of the collapse has been initiated. The Convento di Giaccherino, a historic site refurbished for private events, now bears the scars of this incident. The monastery was placed under administrative seizure following the accident. The families who own the convent expressed their sorrow and pledged to cooperate with authorities in the investigation, reflecting on the fateful day that turned a wedding party into an unfortunate accident.