en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Floor Collapse at Historic Tuscan Monastery Wedding Injures 40

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:06 am EST
Floor Collapse at Historic Tuscan Monastery Wedding Injures 40

A joyous wedding celebration at the historic Convento di Giaccherino in Tuscany turned into a scene of chaos when the floor caved in, sending approximately 40 revellers, including the newlywed couple, plummeting 13 feet into the depths of the 15th-century monastery. The incident occurred amid a lively dance, beneath a grand Last Supper fresco, bewildering guests and turning what was a day of celebration into one of fear and worry.

The Immediate Aftermath

The collapse created a nearly perfect circular hole, swallowing guests amidst rubble and dust. The newlyweds, Paolo Mugnaini and Valeria Ybarra, both 26, along with other guests, ended their wedding day in hospital beds. Six individuals sustained severe yet non-life-threatening injuries. While the scene was described as ‘apocalyptic’ with people screaming in pain, everyone survived, thanks to the prompt action of the local authorities.

Swift Response by Authorities

The Carabinieri police and local firefighters responded swiftly to the incident, rushing to the scene and placing hospitals in the region on high alert. Tuscany’s president, Eugenio Giani, lauded the rescuers and medical staff for their commendable efforts and expressed relief that the situation was not more tragic.

Investigation and After-Effects

An investigation into the cause of the collapse has been initiated. The Convento di Giaccherino, a historic site refurbished for private events, now bears the scars of this incident. The monastery was placed under administrative seizure following the accident. The families who own the convent expressed their sorrow and pledged to cooperate with authorities in the investigation, reflecting on the fateful day that turned a wedding party into an unfortunate accident.

0
Accidents Europe Italy
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
22 seconds ago
Tragic Fire on Hang Luoc Street: A Lone Survivor Amid Devastating Loss
In the heart of Hanoi, an ordinary Monday morning was shattered by an unexpected tragedy. At approximately 4:40 a.m., a three-story residence on Hang Luoc Street succumbed to an aggressive fire. Despite the swift response of the local firefighting brigade, the inferno claimed the lives of four individuals, leaving a sole survivor to grapple with
Tragic Fire on Hang Luoc Street: A Lone Survivor Amid Devastating Loss
Mayawati Declares BSP to Go Solo in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
13 mins ago
Mayawati Declares BSP to Go Solo in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
Day of Unprecedented Events Unfold Across India
13 mins ago
Day of Unprecedented Events Unfold Across India
RCMP Officer Cleared in Controversial Arrest; Incident Calls for Preventive Measures
39 seconds ago
RCMP Officer Cleared in Controversial Arrest; Incident Calls for Preventive Measures
Man Found Dead at Scunthorpe Nature Reserve, Police Confirm No Suspicion
8 mins ago
Man Found Dead at Scunthorpe Nature Reserve, Police Confirm No Suspicion
Devastating Fire Engulfs Nursery in Newport's Industrial Estate
8 mins ago
Devastating Fire Engulfs Nursery in Newport's Industrial Estate
Latest Headlines
World News
Alexander Djiku: A Standout Performance in AFCON 2023
10 seconds
Alexander Djiku: A Standout Performance in AFCON 2023
Unexpected Turn at Australian Open: Raonic's Retirement Advances De Minaur
13 seconds
Unexpected Turn at Australian Open: Raonic's Retirement Advances De Minaur
Soulja Boy's Baby's Mother Faces Severe Stress amid Legal Battle with Blueface
19 seconds
Soulja Boy's Baby's Mother Faces Severe Stress amid Legal Battle with Blueface
The Rise of Plant-Based Milks: A Healthier Alternative to Traditional Milk
22 seconds
The Rise of Plant-Based Milks: A Healthier Alternative to Traditional Milk
Young Snooker Enthusiast Shines at Masters Final
29 seconds
Young Snooker Enthusiast Shines at Masters Final
Hospital Trust Apologizes for Tragic Death of Father-to-Be
33 seconds
Hospital Trust Apologizes for Tragic Death of Father-to-Be
Ghana's Deputy Energy Minister Suggests 'Dumsor' Crisis Far From Over
41 seconds
Ghana's Deputy Energy Minister Suggests 'Dumsor' Crisis Far From Over
COVID-19 Cases Surge in Zambia: A Call for Continued Vigilance
48 seconds
COVID-19 Cases Surge in Zambia: A Call for Continued Vigilance
Democratic Alliance Probes NSFAS Over Student Complaints Amidst Scandal
52 seconds
Democratic Alliance Probes NSFAS Over Student Complaints Amidst Scandal
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
4 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
27 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
56 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app