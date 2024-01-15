en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Flood Waters Expose Structural Pylons, Cause Massive Sinkhole at Umhlanga Complex

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:10 am EST
Flood Waters Expose Structural Pylons, Cause Massive Sinkhole at Umhlanga Complex

Umhlanga, a region in South Africa, has experienced a severe incident involving flood waters that have caused significant damage to a road within a residential complex. The force of the water was so potent that it washed away a part of the road, resulting in a gaping hole that exceeds 10 meters in depth. This hole appeared on the slope upon which the complex was constructed, exposing the foundational pylons that had been deeply embedded into the ground to support the structure of the complex.

Impact of the Floods

The deluge in Durban not only led to property damage but also the unfortunate loss of lives. The aftermath has left houses, roads, and vital infrastructure in a state of ruin. As this catastrophe unfolds, the lack of response from the disaster management services has raised concerns among the locals. The ongoing search and rescue operations are a testament to the severity of the situation.

Infrastructure at Risk

The appearance of a sinkhole and the exposure of the structural pylons at the Umhlanga complex have sparked questions about the safety and integrity of the infrastructure. With the foundation of the complex now laid bare, immediate repair and reinforcement have become a necessity to prevent further damage or potential harm to residents and their properties.

Government’s Response and Future Concerns

In response to the crisis, the government has initiated relief efforts to aid the affected households and individuals. However, the closure of beaches due to concerns about water quality has added to the woes of the residents. With predictions of more heavy downpours, the region’s infrastructure, already weakened by the flooding, faces a significant challenge. The event underscores the urgent need to address disaster management and infrastructure resilience in the face of climate change.

0
Accidents South Africa
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
11 mins ago
60-Year-Old Cyclist Succumbs to Injuries After Tragic Crash in Worcestershire
In a tragic development, a 60-year-old cyclist lost his life following a severe crash on Church Road in Crowle, Worcestershire. The unfortunate incident unfolded on Friday, January 12, when the man succumbed to critical injuries after falling off his bicycle. Despite immediate medical attention and being rushed to the hospital, he was unable to survive
60-Year-Old Cyclist Succumbs to Injuries After Tragic Crash in Worcestershire
Road Rage Incident in Shoreham: Vermont State Police Seek Public Assistance
16 mins ago
Road Rage Incident in Shoreham: Vermont State Police Seek Public Assistance
Hot Air Balloon Crash in Arizona Desert Claims Four Lives
17 mins ago
Hot Air Balloon Crash in Arizona Desert Claims Four Lives
Mirror Band Returns to the Stage with Sold Out Concert Series
11 mins ago
Mirror Band Returns to the Stage with Sold Out Concert Series
Rapid Response Curbs Destructive House Fire in Goose Creek, South Carolina
14 mins ago
Rapid Response Curbs Destructive House Fire in Goose Creek, South Carolina
Family Wiped Out in Tragic Road Accident in Chamarajanagar
15 mins ago
Family Wiped Out in Tragic Road Accident in Chamarajanagar
Latest Headlines
World News
Sports Roundup: Mulani's Ranji Heroics, India's T20I Triumph, and National Sports Awards Highlights
8 seconds
Sports Roundup: Mulani's Ranji Heroics, India's T20I Triumph, and National Sports Awards Highlights
Sunak Undeterred by YouGov Poll Pointing to Conservative Defeat
12 seconds
Sunak Undeterred by YouGov Poll Pointing to Conservative Defeat
China Under Xi Jinping: A Historical Rewrite for a New Era
15 seconds
China Under Xi Jinping: A Historical Rewrite for a New Era
Mayawati's BSP to Contest Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections Independently
15 seconds
Mayawati's BSP to Contest Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections Independently
Trump Emphasizes Importance of Voting Amid Subzero Temperatures in Iowa Rally
18 seconds
Trump Emphasizes Importance of Voting Amid Subzero Temperatures in Iowa Rally
Scotland Witnesses Highest Wait Times for Child Speech Therapy in Five Years
23 seconds
Scotland Witnesses Highest Wait Times for Child Speech Therapy in Five Years
Lehava Leader Ben-Zion 'Bentzi' Gopstein Convicted for Incitement to Racism
26 seconds
Lehava Leader Ben-Zion 'Bentzi' Gopstein Convicted for Incitement to Racism
BJP Launches 'Ek Baar Phir Modi Sarkar' Wall Writing Campaign Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024
43 seconds
BJP Launches 'Ek Baar Phir Modi Sarkar' Wall Writing Campaign Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024
NBA Honors Martin Luther King Jr. with Robust MLK Day Program
44 seconds
NBA Honors Martin Luther King Jr. with Robust MLK Day Program
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
39 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
48 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
49 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
1 hour
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
4 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app