Flight Safety Detectives Shine Light on General Aviation Ground Incidents

The aviation industry is no stranger to risks, but a recent discussion between renowned consultants and former National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigators, John Goglia and Greg Feith, has illuminated a less-explored area of concern: general aviation ground incidents. Referred to as the Flight Safety Detectives, these industry veterans offered a deep dive into the nuances of ground-related accidents and incidents.

Ground Incidents: A Closer Look

Within the expansive realm of aviation safety, ground incidents often don’t get the attention they deserve. Goglia and Feith highlighted several types of such incidents that occur even before the aircraft ascends into the sky. These include airplanes running over taxi lights, colliding with other aircraft while taxiing, or attempting takeoff with a tow bar still attached.

Lack of Operational Discipline: A Root Cause

At the heart of these avoidable accidents, according to the Flight Safety Detectives, is a lack of operational discipline among pilots. The discussions, spanning a notable 19 minutes, pointed to pilot errors as the primary cause of these avoidable mishaps. Goglia and Feith stressed the importance of preventive measures such as pre-flight inspections and awareness of potential hydraulic and pressurization failures relevant to general aviation ground incidents.

The Ripple Effect of Incidents

These ground incidents, while seemingly innocuous, have a ripple effect that extends beyond immediate damage. They lead to an increase in insurance claims, which in turn result in a hike in insurance rates for all general aviation pilots. This creates a financial burden for the wider pilot community, emphasizing the need for improved operational discipline to reduce such incidents and their associated costs.

As the Flight Safety Detectives underscore, it is this web of financial and operational implications that makes understanding and preventing general aviation ground incidents a pressing concern for the industry. The hope is that through raising awareness and revisiting operational protocols, the aviation industry can mitigate risks before they escalate into full-blown crises, ensuring safer skies for all.