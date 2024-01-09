en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Flight Safety Detectives Shine Light on General Aviation Ground Incidents

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:33 pm EST
Flight Safety Detectives Shine Light on General Aviation Ground Incidents

The aviation industry is no stranger to risks, but a recent discussion between renowned consultants and former National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigators, John Goglia and Greg Feith, has illuminated a less-explored area of concern: general aviation ground incidents. Referred to as the Flight Safety Detectives, these industry veterans offered a deep dive into the nuances of ground-related accidents and incidents.

Ground Incidents: A Closer Look

Within the expansive realm of aviation safety, ground incidents often don’t get the attention they deserve. Goglia and Feith highlighted several types of such incidents that occur even before the aircraft ascends into the sky. These include airplanes running over taxi lights, colliding with other aircraft while taxiing, or attempting takeoff with a tow bar still attached.

Lack of Operational Discipline: A Root Cause

At the heart of these avoidable accidents, according to the Flight Safety Detectives, is a lack of operational discipline among pilots. The discussions, spanning a notable 19 minutes, pointed to pilot errors as the primary cause of these avoidable mishaps. Goglia and Feith stressed the importance of preventive measures such as pre-flight inspections and awareness of potential hydraulic and pressurization failures relevant to general aviation ground incidents.

The Ripple Effect of Incidents

These ground incidents, while seemingly innocuous, have a ripple effect that extends beyond immediate damage. They lead to an increase in insurance claims, which in turn result in a hike in insurance rates for all general aviation pilots. This creates a financial burden for the wider pilot community, emphasizing the need for improved operational discipline to reduce such incidents and their associated costs.

As the Flight Safety Detectives underscore, it is this web of financial and operational implications that makes understanding and preventing general aviation ground incidents a pressing concern for the industry. The hope is that through raising awareness and revisiting operational protocols, the aviation industry can mitigate risks before they escalate into full-blown crises, ensuring safer skies for all.

0
Accidents Aviation
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
3 mins ago
Paradise Valley Mourns the Loss of Two Good Samaritans in Tragic Accident
In a heart-rending incident in Paradise Valley, Arizona, two Good Samaritans lost their lives while trying to help an injured dog on January 7. Former Paradise Valley police chief, John Wintersteen, 78, and business executive, Nooraly Lalji, 47, were fatally struck by vehicles during their compassionate endeavor. Tragic Turn of Events Lalji, driving his Mercedes
Paradise Valley Mourns the Loss of Two Good Samaritans in Tragic Accident
Sun Prairie Tragedy: Young Brothers Perish After Falling into Icy Pond
5 mins ago
Sun Prairie Tragedy: Young Brothers Perish After Falling into Icy Pond
Whangarei: A Vibrant Art Exhibit, Beach Reopens, Neighbor Dispute Escalates, Road Accident, and Historic Photos Return Home
10 mins ago
Whangarei: A Vibrant Art Exhibit, Beach Reopens, Neighbor Dispute Escalates, Road Accident, and Historic Photos Return Home
Paradise Valley Tragedy: Two Men Lose Lives in Attempt to Save Dog
3 mins ago
Paradise Valley Tragedy: Two Men Lose Lives in Attempt to Save Dog
Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Two Men Attempting to Aid Injured Dog in Paradise Valley
3 mins ago
Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Two Men Attempting to Aid Injured Dog in Paradise Valley
Former Police Chief and Another Man Fatally Struck By Vehicles While Assisting Injured Dog in Paradise Valley
3 mins ago
Former Police Chief and Another Man Fatally Struck By Vehicles While Assisting Injured Dog in Paradise Valley
Latest Headlines
World News
Labour Leads in Polls Ahead of UK 2024 Elections: A Call for Complacency or Steady Vigil?
1 min
Labour Leads in Polls Ahead of UK 2024 Elections: A Call for Complacency or Steady Vigil?
Ja Morant's Season Ends Prematurely: A Roundup of Sports News
2 mins
Ja Morant's Season Ends Prematurely: A Roundup of Sports News
Mayorkas' Impeachment: A Sinister Exchange Revealed by Congresswoman Cammack
2 mins
Mayorkas' Impeachment: A Sinister Exchange Revealed by Congresswoman Cammack
Jeremy Mullins to Helm New Football Program at Eagle Mountain High School
3 mins
Jeremy Mullins to Helm New Football Program at Eagle Mountain High School
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach
3 mins
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach
Tribute to JPR Williams: Celebrating Rugby's Greatest Full-Backs
3 mins
Tribute to JPR Williams: Celebrating Rugby's Greatest Full-Backs
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach Position
3 mins
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach Position
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach Role
3 mins
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach Role
Nascent Biotech's Pritumumab: A Potential Breakthrough in Brain Cancer Treatment
3 mins
Nascent Biotech's Pritumumab: A Potential Breakthrough in Brain Cancer Treatment
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
48 mins
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
1 hour
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2 hours
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app