Accidents

Flash Floods in KwaZulu-Natal Claim 11 Lives: Search Continues

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:44 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 6:43 am EST
Flash Floods in KwaZulu-Natal Claim 11 Lives: Search Continues

Heavy rains and flash floods have wreaked havoc in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, resulting in a death toll of 11 since Friday night. Among the victims is a 23-year-old man who was swept away while attempting to cross a river with his friend. The search for his body is primarily conducted by Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), a private security company, with the South African Police Service (SAPS) also participating in the recovery efforts.

Details of the Tragic Incidents

The young man, lacking family in the area, was crossing the river on Saturday night when he was tragically carried away by the strong currents. The search teams are focusing their efforts on the Mhlasini area, near the river flowing into the Canelands area, where the incident took place.

In a separate unfortunate event, two victims, Ncamsile Zungu and her grandson Selu, lost their lives in Zwelisha outside Verulam when a wall of their shack collapsed on them during their sleep.

Extent of the Damage

The heavy rainfall, which led to flash floods, has left a trail of destruction in northern Durban and the north coast. Over the weekend, there were reports of significant damage in the eThekwini Metro, KwaDukuza, and Ndwedwe Local Municipality. Emergency workers responded to 157 calls for help predominantly from the Verulam, Phoenix, and Tongaat areas. Besides, the inclement weather has led to the closure of several beaches and public swimming pools by the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality.

Search Continues Amidst Rising Death Toll

Despite the rising death toll now standing at 11, with five fatalities in the eThekwini metro alone, the search operations continue. Two people’s home was washed away in the Tongaat area, and they remain missing. The province has seen hundreds of houses damaged, and the heavy rains have also impacted the water and electricity infrastructure. With water quality concerns, beaches in the north and south remain closed.

Accidents South Africa Weather
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

