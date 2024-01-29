Fishers Rescued from Perilous Rocks at Port Waikato Beach!

Two fishermen, marooned amidst the large swells of Sunset Beach, Port Waikato, were the focal point of a daring rescue on the morning of January 29, 2024. The men, visibly distressed due to the rough sea conditions and the impending tide, were first sighted around 10:30 am. Initial rescue attempts by two surf lifeguards were thwarted by the turbulent ocean, forcing a call for reinforcements.

Braving the Waves

In the face of escalating danger, one lifeguard displayed exceptional bravery, swimming out to the rocks to provide much-needed assistance. The situation, however, required greater resources. Enter the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter, a beacon of hope in the tumultuous seascape.

Helicopter to the Rescue

At 1:20 pm, the helicopter, battling the forces of nature, successfully winched the stranded fishermen to safety. This marked the end of a strenuous rescue operation, averting a potentially fatal incident.

Highlighting the Risks

The rescue operation underscores the latent risks associated with rock fishing. The Sunset Beach Lifeguard Service has reiterated the importance of heeding warnings and safety advice, especially when dangerous swells and tides are involved. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the perils of rock fishing, urging the community to exercise caution.