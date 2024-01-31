Fisherman's Death Reveals Safety Failures in Snow Crab Fishing

In a tragic turn of events, a fisherman lost his life when he fell overboard during the deployment of snow crab pots, with the rescue operation hampered by various safety issues. The incident occurred without any other vessels or rescue crews in the vicinity, leaving the fishing vessel as the only immediate hope for a rescue. Miscommunication due to language barriers led to a delay in the rescue operation and a search in the wrong direction.

Safety Flaws and Failures

The rescue was further complicated by the absence of a thrown lifebuoy and the inability to use the Man Overboard (MOB) boat due to harsh weather conditions. The fisherman was not found, thereby highlighting the inadequacy of the vessel's rescue equipment given the inherent risks of the work. An in-depth investigation into the incident revealed that the design of the fishing vessel was fundamentally flawed. It lacked physical barriers on the aft working deck to prevent incidents of falling overboard.

This oversight was not detected by the Norwegian Maritime Authority as their audits were not conducted during active operations. This shortcoming in their procedure failed to identify language issues or the crew's unfamiliarity with rescue equipment. Moreover, the shipping company's safety management system was found to be deficient, and it failed to meet its safety obligations.