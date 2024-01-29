First Road Fatality of the Year Rocks St. Vincent and the Grenadines

In a heart-rending turn of events, Troumaca, St. Vincent, and the Grenadines witnessed its first road fatality of the year. The incident, resulting in the loss of one life and leaving two injured, occurred when 57-year-old Maurice Murphy lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a retaining wall.

This tragic car accident took place in the North Leeward community around 11:40 a.m. on a fateful Friday.

A Fateful Journey

Murphy, a resident of Redemption Sharpes, was in the company of passengers Kenroy James, 43, and Lesroy Irish, 22. The trio was en route to Richmond, embarking on what was supposed to be a fishing expedition. Their vehicle of choice, a silver Honda Civic car bearing the license plate P-6486, became an involuntary instrument of destruction.

The accident inflicted severe injuries on Murphy, leading to his death at the scene, as confirmed by a medical practitioner. The passengers, James and Irish, didn't escape unscathed. James suffered injuries to his right hip and mouth, while Irish had to contend with a fractured left wrist.

Both were promptly taken to Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. Irish, despite his injuries, was discharged the same day, while James was admitted to the Male Surgical Ward in stable condition.

In the Wake of Tragedy

The vehicle, witnessing the horrors of the accident, suffered extensive damage. The police processed the accident scene meticulously, interviewing witnesses, and taking necessary measurements. A scheduled post-mortem examination awaits Murphy's body.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) extended their condolences to the bereaved, while also requesting the public's help in the ongoing investigation. They urged anyone with information to reach out via emergency lines or through the Chateaubelair Police Station.