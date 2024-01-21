First Accident Reported on India's Longest Sea Bridge, the Atal Setu

On Sunday, a hush fell over the hustle and bustle of India's longest sea bridge, the Atal Setu, when an unexpected incident occurred. A Maruti car carrying two women and three children lost control and flipped over, marking the first reported accident on the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Trans Harbour Link, commonly known as Atal Setu, since its inauguration. The passengers, journeying from Chirle to Mumbai, escaped with minor injuries.

A Marvel of Modern Infrastructure

The Atal Setu, a remarkable 21.8-km-long bridge, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12. This six-lane structure, a testament to India's engineering prowess, was built at a staggering cost of over INR 18,000 crore. Designed with the primary aim of reducing travel time between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, it also enhances connectivity to major destinations like Pune, Goa, and South India. The bridge serves as a vital link to the Mumbai International Airport, Navi Mumbai International Airport, Mumbai Port, and Jawaharlal Nehru Port.

Revolutionizing Commute

The Atal Setu dramatically reduces the travel time from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai, transforming a previously long 2-hour journey into a mere 20-minute commute. The bridge levies a one-way toll of 250 INR, with variable charges applicable for return journeys and regular commuters. While the maximum speed limit on the bridge is 100 kmph, restrictions are in place, limiting the speed to 40 kmph on ascents and descents.

Projections and Construction

Traffic projections indicate that by 2032, over 1.33 lakh vehicles will traverse the bridge daily. Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone for the Atal Setu in December 2016, and construction commenced in 2018. However, the opening of the bridge was delayed by eight months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.