Firework Safety and Insurance Considerations: Lessons from Columbia’s New Year Incidents

As the clock struck midnight and New Year’s celebrations were in full swing in Columbia, South Carolina, two homes tragically fell victim to fires, resulting from the improper use of fireworks. Mike Desumma, the public information officer for the Columbia Richland Fire Department, revealed that several distress calls were made between 12:30 AM and 1 AM on Monday, all pertaining to fireworks-related incidents.

The Importance of Safety Measures

In the wake of these unfortunate events, Desumma underlined the significance of adhering to safety measures when setting off fireworks. A well-thought-out plan, he suggests, should include using an open area with a concrete surface, as well as ensuring that water is readily available for extinguishing fireworks post-use. The potential risk posed by fireworks landing on flammable materials, such as rooftops or gardens, cannot be overstated.

Insurance Coverage and Firework Laws

The South Carolina Department of Insurance chimed in on the matter, offering advice to homeowners. While damages ensuing from legal fireworks are generally covered by insurance policies, those resulting from illegal fireworks may not be covered. This could potentially lead homeowners to bear the brunt of the costs. Furthermore, South Carolina’s state law allows the purchase of consumer-grade fireworks all year round. However, a minimum age of 16 has been set for purchasing them.

A Helping Hand

In a heartening display of community support, the American Red Cross stepped in to assist the families affected by the fires. The organization provided financial aid for immediate necessities, such as food, clothing, and shelter, and facilitated access to other essential resources. It’s worth noting that the Red Cross responds to approximately six home fires daily in South Carolina. This number sees a 30% spike during the colder months, underscoring the importance of fire safety.

In conclusion, the fireworks-related incidents in Columbia serve as a stark reminder of the potential dangers associated with these pyrotechnic devices. As South Carolina allows the purchase of consumer-grade fireworks year-round, the onus falls on both retailers and consumers to ensure they are used responsibly. By adhering to safety measures, understanding the laws and insurance policies, and being aware of the potential risks, we can all contribute to making celebrations safe and enjoyable for everyone.