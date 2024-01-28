Firefighters Tackle Large Scrub Fire in North Canterbury, Dampen Hotspots

In the sleepy pastoral setting of North Canterbury, an inferno ignited on Saturday afternoon, transforming the serene landscape into a harsh tableau of flaming vegetation. The wildfire, which rapidly spread across an estimated 100 hectares, left in its wake a charred farm building, once a part of an old railway station near the Hurunui River. This building, a silent sentinel of history, was used for hay storage and has now been reduced to ashes.

Firefighters Wrestle with the Blaze

The emergency services received the first distress call at around 1 pm. The scrub fire was already raging on Domett Road, close to Cheviot, propelled by the unseen hands of the wind. Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) sprung into action, their efforts laser-focused on containing the rapidly spreading wildfire. As of now, they have reported that the fire is contained. However, like a monster under the bed, hotspots still lurk in the charred landscape, requiring constant vigilance and immediate attention.

Continuing Efforts and Investigation

Eight firefighting crews and a helicopter are on standby to return to the site on Sunday morning, their resolve unbroken and spirits undaunted. The origin of the fire, which sprung up like a fiery dragon on the side of State Highway 1 (SH1), is shrouded in mystery and currently under investigation.

Parallel Incident in South Timaru

In an eerie parallel, firefighters in the south of Timaru have been battling another vegetation fire in Paraeroa West that began on the same day. The blaze on Beaconsfield Road, though contained on the same day, kept the firefighting teams on their toes. They chose to stay overnight, ensuring that any remaining hotspots were managed, and the flames did not spring back to life.