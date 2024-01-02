en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Firefighters Quell Major Blaze at Riverview Scrap Yard

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:31 pm EST
Firefighters Quell Major Blaze at Riverview Scrap Yard

Firefighters from the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) successfully battled a multi-semi-truck fire at a scrap yard in Riverview, Florida. The incident, reported by multiple 911 calls, resulted from sparks generated during metalwork that ignited dry brush and subsequently spread to a trailer tire.

Swift Response Saves the Day

The fire was first reported at approximately 2:18 p.m. at 8012 South 78th Street. Upon their arrival, the first responders found several semitrucks and scrap metal engulfed in flames, with heavy smoke clouding the salvage and repair yard. The firefighters immediately deployed multiple hose lines to combat the raging fire and managed to extinguish the blaze within about 30 minutes.

No Injuries Reported

Despite the scale of the fire, no injuries were reported, either among civilians or first responders. This successful outcome is largely attributed to the swift and efficient response of the HCFR crews on the scene. They remained on-site after the fire was doused to monitor for any potential reignition.

Origin of the Fire

The fire reportedly originated from sparks generated by metalwork activities at the yard, which ignited dry brush and subsequently spread to a trailer tire. Workers at the yard initially attempted to put out the tire fire but were unsuccessful, necessitating the call for emergency services. The quick action of the fire department prevented the fire from causing further damage or injury.

0
Accidents Fire United States
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Teenager Injured by Celebratory Gunfire on New Year's Day in West Palm Beach

By Israel Ojoko

Farmington Parks and Recreation Grapple with Extensive Storm Damage

By Salman Khan

Pot-Bellied Pig Sparks Tragic House Fire in Slippery Rock

By Nimrah Khatoon

Unraveling the Mystery: Homeless Man Found Dead in Downtown Lewiston

By BNN Correspondents

Tragic Collision: ACE Train Strikes Pedestrian in Fremont's Baylands A ...
@Accidents · 5 mins
Tragic Collision: ACE Train Strikes Pedestrian in Fremont's Baylands A ...
heart comment 0
Tragic Start to New Year: Fatal House Fire in Harrisburg

By Nitish Verma

Tragic Start to New Year: Fatal House Fire in Harrisburg
Fishermen’s Narrow Escape from Lightning Strike: A reminder of Nature’s Fury

By Salman Khan

Fishermen's Narrow Escape from Lightning Strike: A reminder of Nature’s Fury
Jammu Police Crack Hit-and-Run Case Amidst Nationwide Protests Over New Law

By Rafia Tasleem

Jammu Police Crack Hit-and-Run Case Amidst Nationwide Protests Over New Law
Missouri Sees Decrease in Holiday Traffic Accidents in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Missouri Sees Decrease in Holiday Traffic Accidents in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Chic-Fil-A Rebel Roundball Classic: A Showcase of High School Basketball Prowess
11 seconds
Chic-Fil-A Rebel Roundball Classic: A Showcase of High School Basketball Prowess
Cleveland Browns Announce Roster Moves Amid Successful Season
21 seconds
Cleveland Browns Announce Roster Moves Amid Successful Season
Rachael Attard Shakes Up Fitness Norms with 'Booty Boost' Program
23 seconds
Rachael Attard Shakes Up Fitness Norms with 'Booty Boost' Program
Zimbabwe's Year of Turmoil: A Recap of 2023
23 seconds
Zimbabwe's Year of Turmoil: A Recap of 2023
Teaneck High School Triumphs Over Demarest in Big North National Division Basketball Game
25 seconds
Teaneck High School Triumphs Over Demarest in Big North National Division Basketball Game
Ashleigh Barty's Brisbane Visit: A Nostalgic Journey and a Flicker of Hope
29 seconds
Ashleigh Barty's Brisbane Visit: A Nostalgic Journey and a Flicker of Hope
MacIntyre Park's AJ Cherry Shines in Middle School Georgia Elite Classic
31 seconds
MacIntyre Park's AJ Cherry Shines in Middle School Georgia Elite Classic
Denver Reopens Rental Assistance Program Amid Rising Evictions
48 seconds
Denver Reopens Rental Assistance Program Amid Rising Evictions
Jaren Mangham Returns to Michigan State Football for 2024 Season
50 seconds
Jaren Mangham Returns to Michigan State Football for 2024 Season
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
46 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app