Firefighters Quell Major Blaze at Riverview Scrap Yard

Firefighters from the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) successfully battled a multi-semi-truck fire at a scrap yard in Riverview, Florida. The incident, reported by multiple 911 calls, resulted from sparks generated during metalwork that ignited dry brush and subsequently spread to a trailer tire.

Swift Response Saves the Day

The fire was first reported at approximately 2:18 p.m. at 8012 South 78th Street. Upon their arrival, the first responders found several semitrucks and scrap metal engulfed in flames, with heavy smoke clouding the salvage and repair yard. The firefighters immediately deployed multiple hose lines to combat the raging fire and managed to extinguish the blaze within about 30 minutes.

No Injuries Reported

Despite the scale of the fire, no injuries were reported, either among civilians or first responders. This successful outcome is largely attributed to the swift and efficient response of the HCFR crews on the scene. They remained on-site after the fire was doused to monitor for any potential reignition.

Origin of the Fire

The fire reportedly originated from sparks generated by metalwork activities at the yard, which ignited dry brush and subsequently spread to a trailer tire. Workers at the yard initially attempted to put out the tire fire but were unsuccessful, necessitating the call for emergency services. The quick action of the fire department prevented the fire from causing further damage or injury.