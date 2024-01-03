en English
Accidents

Firefighters Quell Blaze at Apartment Building in St. Cloud

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:09 am EST
Firefighters Quell Blaze at Apartment Building in St. Cloud

A blaze erupted at an apartment complex on 530 16th Street South in St. Cloud, drawing the swift response of the St. Cloud Fire Department around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The fire, which began in the ceiling above the primary community room’s bathroom, extended into the attic space, spreading a veil of smoke and uncertainty over the residents.

Firefighters Overcome the Blaze

The St. Cloud Fire Department, bolstered by the mutual aid provided by the Waite Park and Sauk Rapids Fire Departments, battled against the flames. Their determined and coordinated efforts extinguished the fire, averting a potential catastrophe. In the wake of the fire, residents were temporarily displaced, their lives briefly upended by the unexpected event.

Building Safety After the Fire

Following the incident, the St. Cloud Health Department and the Fire Marshal’s Office conducted a thorough inspection of the building. They weighed the structural integrity against the potential risks, eventually deeming the building safe for occupancy. This decision allowed the residents to return to their homes after being displaced for several hours.

Investigation into the Fire’s Cause

The exact cause of the fire is currently under investigation. The process involves a meticulous examination of the origin point, the bathroom’s ceiling, and the wider area affected. The aim is to ensure that the spark of such an incident is not rekindled. In a fortunate turn of events amidst the distressing incident, there were no reported injuries, a testament to the effective response and evacuation procedures.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

