Firefighters Contain Major Blaze, Prevent Spread to Nearby Houses; Injuries Reported

In the early hours of morning, a raging fire consumed 80 percent of a building near Liverpool city center, only to be tamed by the relentless efforts of local firefighters. It took just under an hour for the inferno to be fully extinguished, but not before causing significant damage and injuring four individuals.

A Race Against Time

At approximately 3:06 am, the fire department reported that they had managed to bring the fire under control, cease its wrath from swallowing neighbouring residences. The firefighters, their faces reflecting the blaze's glow, battled tirelessly against the hungry flames, their efforts preventing a more catastrophic outcome.

Harrowing Aftermath

While the material loss was substantial, the human toll proved heavier. A man and a woman, victims of the fire's indiscriminate fury, suffered burns and were rushed to the Bukit Mertajam Hospital by public-spirited individuals. Two others, scarred by the incident, received immediate treatment from the Emergency Medical Rescue Service team at the scene before being transported to the same hospital for further care.

Firefighters: The Unseen Heroes

The fire, now a charred memory, served as a stark reminder of the firefighters' heroic endeavors. They stood as the thin red line between life and death, their bravery and dedication preventing the fire from escalating into an even more tragic disaster. Despite the building showing signs of collapse, the fire crews actively fought the fire, ensuring the safety of residents and businesses in the area.